These Australian IPL Stars will not play in Pakistani’s ODI, Some will return for Bangladeshi Tour.

Cricket Australia has taken big steps in selecting players for white ball assignments in upcoming Pakistan and Bangladesh tours. This change aims at high-performance workload management with new generation of talent.

As IPL 2026 season is coming to an end, the selectors have confirmed that these three big stars- Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been rested from both tours. These tours include a three-match ODI series against Pakistan followed by ODI and T20I contests in Bangladesh across May and June 2026.

Mitchell Marsh will captain all the three squads. The selectors have instead opted for a blend of experienced and emerging names as they continue building combinations for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to miss due to IPL commitments

These three players will missout this entire subcontinent tour because selectors are opting to manage workloads of senior players during the ongoing IPL season. Several Australian stars are currently involved in the business end of the tournament, forcing Cricket Australia to reshuffle the squads and provide opportunities to emerging players ahead of a packed international calendar. Fresh players selected because of strong domestic season

Australia Cricket announced that Ollie Peake, Liam Scott and Joel Davies will be included in the team as they have heavily impressed the country in domestic cricket over the last year.

Teenage batter Peake, who captained Australia at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup is selected to play in Pakistan’s Odi series. He has strengthened his reputation as one of the country’s best cricketers.

“The Pakistan series provides a brilliant opportunity to see how our emerging players handle the pressure of one of the most challenging touring environments in world cricket,” said Chair of Selectors George Bailey via cricket.com.au.

IPL Stars will return for Bangladesh

Australia’s ODI squad for Bangladesh will look significantly different from the one touring Pakistan due to ongoing IPL commitments. Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett will replace Peake, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith and Matt Short once the team moves from Pakistan to Bangladesh.

The selectors appear keen to manage workloads while also ensuring key players remain available for crucial IPL matches before returning to international matches. Fast bowlers Stanlake and Meredith also got recalls from the ODI tournaments, marking significant returns after battling injuries over recent seasons.

Australian Squads for Pakistan and Bangladesh Tours

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.

Pakistani’s ODI

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi – 5:00pm IST

June 2: Second ODI, Lahore – 5:00pm IST

June 4: Third ODI, Lahore – 5:00pm IST

Bangladesh’s ODI

June 9: First ODI, Dhaka – 10:30am IST

June 11: Second ODI, Dhaka – 10:30am IST

June 14: Third ODI, Dhaka – 10:30am IST

Bangladesh’s T20Is