Home > Sports > Top 5 Highest Partnerships in Asia Cup ODI History: From Kohli-Rahul’s Record Stand to Babar-Iftikhar’s Heroics

The Asia Cup has seen some unforgettable batting partnerships that shaped the outcomes of high-stakes matches. From Kohli and Rahul’s record-breaking 233-run stand against Pakistan in 2023 to Babar and Iftikhar’s 214-run partnership against Nepal, these innings highlight teamwork, resilience, and brilliance under pressure. Other iconic stands include Jamshed-Hafeez’s 224-run opening in 2012, Younis-Malik’s 223 in 2004, and Rahane-Kohli’s 213 in 2014, proving why partnerships remain the backbone of Asia Cup success.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 22, 2025 10:06:43 IST

The Asia Cup has witnessed many unforgettable batting partnerships that simply took over the arena, changed the course of matches, and were set down in cricketing history. Let us review the top five stands by runs.

Kohli-Rahul Create History (233 Runs)

On 10 September 2023, Kohli and Rahul put up 233 runs unbroken for the second wicket against Pakistan at Colombo (RPS), which also stands as the highest partnership for Asia Cup ODI games, while conveying India’s dominance in a high-pressure contest.

Jamshed-Hafeez’s Dominant Opening (224 Runs)

Before this partnership, Pakistan’s Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez had the record for a 224-run opening partnership against India in Mirpur, 2012. Their strong start, assisted by some sharp fielding errors by the Indians, helped put Pakistan in complete control of the match.

Younis-Malik’s Colombo Classic (223 Runs)

In 2004, Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik put on a third-wicket partnership of 223 runs against Hong Kong in Colombo (Sri Lanka Cricket Stadium). Their partnership ensured Pakistan set a substantial total against Hong Kong, one of the least competitive teams in the tournament.

Babar-Iftikhar Power Show (214 Runs)

In the recent incident where Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed showcased grit and flair with a 214-run fifth-wicket partnership against Nepal in Multan, 2023. Their resilience underlined Pakistan’s depth in batting.

Rahane-Kohli’s Memorable Stand (213 Runs)

India is back on the list, with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli’s 213-run partnership for the third wicket against Bangladesh in Fatullah, 2014. Kohli has once again demonstrated why he is special in high-pressure tournaments.

Partnerships That Define Asia Cup

These iconic stands prove that batting partnerships are often the backbone of Asia Cup triumphs, showcasing teamwork, patience, and brilliance under pressure.

