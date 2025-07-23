Tottenham Plot Ambitious Swoop for Rodrygo

The future of Rodrygo is still uncertain. While on vacation, the Brazilian has not yet met with Real Madrid to reach a decision. As the days go by, the assailant keeps gaining more admirers. Tottenham is the final one, according to the daily “AS.”

Tottenham Hotspur appears to be one of the busiest teams in the transfer window thus far, much like the majority of the Premier League’s major teams this season. They have already signed some high-profile players like Mathys Tel and Mohamed Kudus, but their window is far from closed. In addition to Spurs, Liverpool has been one of the busiest teams during this transfer window, spending a significant amount of money on acquisitions. It appears that the reigning Premier League champions have not yet made any significant additions.

Hijacking liverpool’s move?

Tottenham Hotspur is making a lot of effort to sign Rodrygo, a target for Liverpool. The Real Madrid star Rodrygo is one of the names that are currently associated with them. Although the Brazilian international has played for Real Madrid for the past six years, it appears that this will be his last season there as the 15-time Champions League winners are eager to see him leave the team.

Tottenham Hotspur placed 17th in the Premier League the previous season. According to reports, Liverpool is interested in signing the 24-year-old and is actively pursuing a trade agreement with Colombian international Luis Diaz. If this deal goes through, it won’t cost much because both players are worth about £80 million.

Rodrygo’s performance

Throughout the 2024–25 season, Rodrygo has been erratic. He realised that he needed to speak with the club after he was hardly noticeable in the previous Club World Cup with Xabi Alonso (93 minutes in 3 games). The meeting will not happen until after the holidays. The matter is currently on hold.

Rodrygo is reportedly a target for PSG, the reigning UEFA Champions League champions. With so many major teams interested in the Brazilian starlet, Tottenham Hotspur would have a very hard time snatching him up. In football, however, we never say never.

