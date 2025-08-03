Home > Sports > Triple H Reacts ‘Rollins Played Chess While Everybody Else Played Checkers’

On the first night of SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by pretending to have a knee injury and then using his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the title of World Heavyweight Champion.

Additionally, Triple H discussed the personal animosity between Rollins and Punk.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 3, 2025 16:24:00 IST

At WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1, Seth Rollins shocked the world by pretending to injure his knee only to abandon crutches, run to the ring, cash in his Money in the Bank case on the brand new World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and take the World Heavyweight title in one of the most brazen title swipes ever.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explained the moment in the aftermath. He was complimentary of Rollins’ crafty approach “Seth Rollins is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers” describing it as a masterclass in opportunism. Neither did Triple H avoid criticizing however much he was impressed with how it went off, he displayed obvious irritation at the fictitious medical notes, saying WWE “wasn’t thrilled” with the charade and assured it would be taken up internally afterwards.

Looking back on Rollins’ path from NXT sensation to upper echelon champion, Triple H pointed to his growth no longer fueled by defiance, but by strategic brilliance. “The chip isn’t to rebel against the system, It’s to be best in the system,” he said, pointing out that tonight’s victory was a reflection of Rollins’ individual development and ring smarts.

Triple H also commented on the deeply personal rivalry between Rollins and Punk. In his eyes, the feud has become enduring because Rollins views Punk’s return as a violation of WWE’s legacy. “He will never forgive him … they’re destined to do this until one of them is done,” Triple H said, underscoring the emotional fuel behind the shocking title theft.

“Ruse of the Century”

While some dubbed the finish the “Ruse of the Century” or WWE’s latest heist, for Triple H it was another example of Rollins’ strategic brilliance and willingness to push boundaries. Though morals aside, the result has repositioned Rollins at the top of the World Heavyweight division, leaving fans and WWE creative scrambling for the next chapter.

