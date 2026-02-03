U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (February 4). The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian team has been unbeaten in the tournament and will look to continue their dominance while Afghanistan made it through at the expense of the Lankan Lions with a stronger NRR.

India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been getting decent starts but a big score hasn’t come yet. Captain Ayush Mhatre has been struggling with his batting form but has been handy with the ball. He has picked 6 wickets in his last two outings. He would look to get back into the groove.

Here are the Live streaming details.

When Will India Vs Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Will Be Played?

The semi-final between India and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, February 4, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

How To Watch IND U19 Vs AFG U19 Broadcast In India?

The fixture will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network channels.

How To Live Stream IND Vs AFG Semi-final In India?

The live streaming of the India-Afghanistan match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For IND U19 Vs AFG U19 WC Semi-final?

The toss for the India versus Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

India Vs Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final Full Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Kishan Kumar Singh

Afghanistan: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri

