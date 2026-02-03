LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar Akshaye Khanna Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: India and Afghanistan will be up against each other in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup 2026. Here's how you can watch the match LIVE

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 3, 2026 19:57:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

India will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (February 4). The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian team has been unbeaten in the tournament and will look to continue their dominance while Afghanistan made it through at the expense of the Lankan Lions with a stronger NRR.

India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been getting decent starts but a big score hasn’t come yet. Captain Ayush Mhatre has been struggling with his batting form but has been handy with the ball. He has picked 6 wickets in his last two outings. He would look to get back into the groove. 

You Might Be Interested In

Here are the Live streaming details.

When Will India Vs Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Will Be Played?

The semi-final between India and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, February 4, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

How To Watch IND U19 Vs AFG U19 Broadcast In India?

The fixture will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network channels.

How To Live Stream IND Vs AFG Semi-final In India?

The live streaming of the India-Afghanistan match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

What Is The Toss Time For IND U19 Vs AFG U19 WC Semi-final?

The toss for the India versus Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

India Vs Afghanistan ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final Full Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Kishan Kumar Singh

Afghanistan: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri

Also Read: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, 4 Indian Players To Watch Out For In Semifinal Against Afghanistan

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 7:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayush MhatreIndia vs AfghanistanU19 World Cup 2026vaibhav suryavanshi

RELATED News

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

“Not in the Same League as India”: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Blunt Take on ‘Minnows’ Pakistan

From Alpine Exit to Haas Lifeline: Jack Doohan’s F1 Comeback Story

WATCH Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Colombo For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Boycott Controversy

Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United’s Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

LATEST NEWS

Meet Yumnam Khemchand, Who Is Set To Be The New CM Of Violence-Hit Manipur And BJP’s Choice To Lead The State Post President’s Rule

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

Where Is Kanwal Aftab After MMS Scandal? Pakistani influencer With More Than 4 Million Followers Was Caught In A Viral Video Leak Series Following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan

Alina Amir Shocking Viral MMS Video: What The Pakistani Social Media Influencer Said About ‘5-Minute Clip’ And How To Recognise Fake Links

‘This Is A Great Deal For All Of Us’: Piyush Goyal Hails India-US Trade Deal As Biggest Opportunity For Indians

Ikka Teaser: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Reunite 28 Years After Border But For A Face Off In Netflix’s Gripping Courtroom Drama

Merino Showcases an Integrated Laminate and Board Solution at Matecia 2026 East Edition

HSBTE Diploma Result Declared for May June Exams at hsbte.org.in, How To Download Result and Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Exteremist Vandalism? Mahatma Gandhi 420 KG Bronze Statue Cut Into Pieces, Stolen In Melbourne As India Raises Strong Objection- WATCH

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online
U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online
U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online
U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

QUICK LINKS