LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

U19 World Cup 2026: India will be up against Bangladesh in their second clash of the tournament. Focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The aggressive left-handed batter was dismissed early in the innings against USA for 2 and he will look to get back on track in this clash.

Henil Patel. (Photo Credits: X)
Henil Patel. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 16, 2026 18:19:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

You Might Be Interested In

After a brilliant start to the campaign, India will be up against Bangladesh in their next fixture of the U19 World Cup on Saturday. India defeated USA in the first match quite comprehensively and will look to continue momentum against the neighbours as well. 

The focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as well. The aggressive left-handed batter was dismissed early in the innings against USA for 2 and he will look to get back on track in this clash. 

You Might Be Interested In

Match details

Match: India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 WC 2026

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Toss: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Where can I watch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 WC 2026 match online?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 WC 2026 match on Star Sports Network and can live stream on JioHotstar app.





Probable XI

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Aaron George, Harvansh Singh, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Khilan Patel





Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim (C), Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki, Md Rizan Hossan, Samiun Basir, Farid Hasan (WK), Iqbal Hossain, Al Fahad, Saad Islam, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed

Also Read: Steve Smith Denies Single To Babar Azam; Smashes Four Consecutive Maximums In Next Over | Watch

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: india vs bangladeshU19 World Cup 2026vaibhav suryavanshi

RELATED News

BBL: Steve Smith Denies Single To Babar Azam; Smashes Four Consecutive Maximums In Next Over | Watch

David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Century Maker in T20I Cricket, He Is Now Behind These Two Iconic Players

BBL: Steve Smith Hammers Ton At A Strike Rate Of 238 Whereas Babar Azam Gets 47 At 120 | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

‘You Don’t Just Give Someone National Colours,’ Former South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Reveals What Young Players Need To Do To Break The Long Queue And Get Picked

LATEST NEWS

GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi-NCR As AQI Shoots Up To 600, Air Quality Falls In ‘Very Poor’ Category

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Thoughtful Beginnings and Insightful Dialogues Culminate the Third International Ethics Conference 2026 at XLRI Jamshedpur

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

Allu Arjun Leaves His Fans In Tokyo Surprised As Actor Delivers His Iconic ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue In Japanese | Watch

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

80% Startups In India Are AI-Powered, Reveals IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; 2,00,000 Total Startups Registered Nationwide

High-Level Discussion on the “Evolving Politics of AI Governance”

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Sentenced To 5 Years For Failed Martial Law Attempt; Judge Says ‘Defendant Abused His Enormous Influence’

Celebration of grand festival of “Urja Mahotsav”, from 7th to 12th January 2026

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE
U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE
U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE
U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

QUICK LINKS