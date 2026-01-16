U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

After a brilliant start to the campaign, India will be up against Bangladesh in their next fixture of the U19 World Cup on Saturday. India defeated USA in the first match quite comprehensively and will look to continue momentum against the neighbours as well.

The focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as well. The aggressive left-handed batter was dismissed early in the innings against USA for 2 and he will look to get back on track in this clash.

Match details

Match: India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 WC 2026

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Toss: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Where can I watch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 WC 2026 match online?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 WC 2026 match on Star Sports Network and can live stream on JioHotstar app.

Abhigyan Kundu brings the curtain down in style 💥 A towering six seals the deal as India begin their U19 World Cup journey with a statement win! 👌#ICCMensU19WC 👉 #INDvBAN | SAT, 17 JAN pic.twitter.com/jnSC0SZU3e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2026







Plenty of action and emotions captured as the #U19WorldCup kicked off in Namibia and Zimbabwe 📸 More from Day 1 ➡️ https://t.co/SIffHEW01L pic.twitter.com/djPI47mwSc — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026







Probable XI

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Aaron George, Harvansh Singh, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Khilan Patel

India have their game faces on for the #U19WorldCup ⚡ Tournament kicks off on January 15 👊 Pic 1. Ayush Mhatre (C)

Pic 2. R.S. Ambrish

Pic 3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Pic 4. Abhigyan Kundu pic.twitter.com/tcSQQdZEwS — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2026













Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim (C), Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki, Md Rizan Hossan, Samiun Basir, Farid Hasan (WK), Iqbal Hossain, Al Fahad, Saad Islam, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed

