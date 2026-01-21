Who Is Ben Mayes? England Batter Who Smashed 191 During U19 World Cup Clash Against Scotland

LIVE TV
Ben Mayes’ score was also the joint second-highest of all-time in U19 World Cup history equalling Sri Lanka’s Hasitha Boyagoda and falling just one short of the world record score of Viran Chamuditha

Ben Mayes. (Photo Credits: X)
Ben Mayes. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 21, 2026 17:50:39 IST

Ben Mayes made headlines after smashing a record-breaking 191 off 117 deliveries for England against Scotland during the U19 World Cup on Wednesday. Batting first, England posted a mammoth 404/6 in 50 overs, riding on a stunning knock from Mayes.

England lost Ben Dawkins early for 5 but Mayes along with Joseph Moores stitched a partnership of 188 runs for the second wicket. Moores chipped in with 81 off 65.

Mayes’ score was also the joint second-highest of all-time in U19 World Cup history equalling Sri Lanka’s Hasitha Boyagoda and falling just one short of the world record score of Viran Chamuditha who achieved this record earlier in the tournament against Japan.



Who Is Ben Mayes?





Hampshire’s Ben Mayes has played 11 List A matches and 3 T20s. He has struck 230 runs in the List A format. He had earlier scored 77* against Zimbabwe in the tournament. 

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:50 PM IST
Tags: Ben MayesU19 World Cup 2026

