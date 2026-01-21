Who Is Ben Mayes? England Batter Who Smashed 191 During U19 World Cup Clash Against Scotland

Ben Mayes made headlines after smashing a record-breaking 191 off 117 deliveries for England against Scotland during the U19 World Cup on Wednesday. Batting first, England posted a mammoth 404/6 in 50 overs, riding on a stunning knock from Mayes.

England lost Ben Dawkins early for 5 but Mayes along with Joseph Moores stitched a partnership of 188 runs for the second wicket. Moores chipped in with 81 off 65.







Ben Mayes scores a fiery ton as England continue to pile on the runs against Scotland 🔥 Watch #U19WorldCup LIVE, broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/gGyxHprYVk pic.twitter.com/30lVLSpQrH — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2026







Mayes’ score was also the joint second-highest of all-time in U19 World Cup history equalling Sri Lanka’s Hasitha Boyagoda and falling just one short of the world record score of Viran Chamuditha who achieved this record earlier in the tournament against Japan.

The fastest ever England U19s ODI hundred! 🤩 Ben Mayes, that is special 👏 pic.twitter.com/5oVpQPIcDe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2026







Who Is Ben Mayes?

Hampshire’s Ben Mayes has played 11 List A matches and 3 T20s. He has struck 230 runs in the List A format. He had earlier scored 77* against Zimbabwe in the tournament.

