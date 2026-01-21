LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Daryl Mitchell has replaced Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Mitchell hit a fifty and a couple of centuries during the recently concluded three-match series.

Daryl Mitchell and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Daryl Mitchell and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 21, 2026 16:08:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings to New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell despite notching up a ton in the final encounter. Kohli is now at second position with 795 points while Mitchell has 845 points.

The New Zealand batter had a brilliant run during the three-match series against India after he struck a fifty and followed it with two centuries. New Zealand clinched the series 2-1.

You Might Be Interested In

Kohli, on the other side, had been in a terrific form in One-day format. The flamboyant batter scored a couple of 0s during the Australian tour but concluded it with a brilliant fifty. He then struck two centuries on the trot against South Africa at home while notched up a quick-fire fifty to end the series.

He then returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi where he once again showed sublime form scoring a hundred and a half-century. The three-match series turned out to be another good outing for the former India captain. He scored 93, 23 and 124 in the three matches.

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Who Are The Other Indians In Top 10?

Ex-India captain Rohit Sharma is in the top 10 but dropped to number 4 spot after a forgettable outing against the Kiwis. Skipper Shubman Gill follows him at number 5 while KL Rahul has come to number 10 replacing teammate Shreyas Iyer who is now at 11.

“It’s really nice, to contribute to the team and to a win over here in India is very special for our group. As a group, the way with the bat that we built partnerships, with Will Young at the start and then with Glenn Phillips comes in and does what GP does (Glenn Phillips), it’s pretty special. It’s really nice to be out there with your mates and getting stuck in the moment and nice to get across the line. I’m just trying to concentrate on being really present, I’m trying to watch the ball and repeat that over and over again and hopefully make some good decisions along the way. And it’s nice to have some success,” Mitchell said after the conclusion of the third ODI.

Also Read: Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 3:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Daryl MitchellIND vs NZindia vs new zealand

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

PCB Enters T20 World Cup Storm, Backs Bangladesh As It Remains Adamant Over Not Playing Matches In India

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

BCCI Secures Rs 270-Crore Sponsorship With Google’s Gemini Ahead Of 2026 IPL, Cricket’s Biggest Tech Deal Yet

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

LATEST NEWS

Davos 2026: These Top Indian Business Leaders Will Speak At The World Economic Forum (WEF), Here Is The Full List Of The CEOs Who Will Get To Meet Donald Trump

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Pay Tariffs Back’ If Supreme Court Overturns Levies

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

Who Is Ajaz Khan? Bigg Boss Fame And Actor Back In Spotlight As Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral

Deepfake Danger: Sudha Murty Warns Against AI Videos Misusing Her Image For Investment Scams

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

QUICK LINKS