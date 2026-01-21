Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings to New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell despite notching up a ton in the final encounter. Kohli is now at second position with 795 points while Mitchell has 845 points.

The New Zealand batter had a brilliant run during the three-match series against India after he struck a fifty and followed it with two centuries. New Zealand clinched the series 2-1.

Kohli, on the other side, had been in a terrific form in One-day format. The flamboyant batter scored a couple of 0s during the Australian tour but concluded it with a brilliant fifty. He then struck two centuries on the trot against South Africa at home while notched up a quick-fire fifty to end the series.

He then returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi where he once again showed sublime form scoring a hundred and a half-century. The three-match series turned out to be another good outing for the former India captain. He scored 93, 23 and 124 in the three matches.

Who Are The Other Indians In Top 10?

Ex-India captain Rohit Sharma is in the top 10 but dropped to number 4 spot after a forgettable outing against the Kiwis. Skipper Shubman Gill follows him at number 5 while KL Rahul has come to number 10 replacing teammate Shreyas Iyer who is now at 11.

“It’s really nice, to contribute to the team and to a win over here in India is very special for our group. As a group, the way with the bat that we built partnerships, with Will Young at the start and then with Glenn Phillips comes in and does what GP does (Glenn Phillips), it’s pretty special. It’s really nice to be out there with your mates and getting stuck in the moment and nice to get across the line. I’m just trying to concentrate on being really present, I’m trying to watch the ball and repeat that over and over again and hopefully make some good decisions along the way. And it’s nice to have some success,” Mitchell said after the conclusion of the third ODI.

