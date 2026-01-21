LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices EU India trade deal Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

Deeya Yadav created history on January 20, 2026, becoming the youngest WPL debutant at 16 years and 103 days. The Delhi Capitals batter from Haryana is known for fearless hitting, strong domestic numbers and comparisons with Shafali Verma.

Who Is Deeya Yadav? 16-Year-Old Delhi Capitals Star Becomes Youngest-Ever WPL Debutant
Who Is Deeya Yadav? 16-Year-Old Delhi Capitals Star Becomes Youngest-Ever WPL Debutant

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 02:05:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

On January 20, 2026, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) reached a remarkable event when Deeya Yadav of the Delhi Capitals stepped onto the field. The 16-year-and-103-day-young girl, from Haryana, made her WPL debut as the youngest player ever in the tournament’s history.

You Might Be Interested In

Yadav ousted the former holder of the record, G. Kamalini, by playing against the champions of the last year, Mumbai Indians, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Her part in the XI was not just an acknowledgment of her youth; it was, in fact, the management of the Capitals’ decision to strike with her explosive batting potential. 

The departure of Minnu Mani for Deeya signifies that the trend in women’s cricket where the raw teenage talent is being quickly pushed into high-pressure franchise environments is more widespread than previously thought.

You Might Be Interested In

Domestic Dominance and Tactical Acquisition

Deeya Yadav’s rise to the international level is supported by enormous statistics in Indian domestic cricket. Her first recognition in the media was also in 2023 when she hit a double century, an uninterrupted 213 runs off 125 balls against Tripura in the U-15 One-Day Trophy. 

The excellent performance pushed her to the 2025-26 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, where she finished with almost 300 runs at a strike rate of 128. The Delhi Capitals then identified her talent and, during the auction, paid her base price of ₹10 lakh to get her. 

Deeya is already identified for a “fearless” style which is the same as that of her idol Shafali Verma. She possesses the technical skill to hit the ball over the fence with ease, thus making her an important part of the Capitals’ plan for the future.

Cricketing Lineage and The “Choti Shafali” Legacy

Deeya’s journey inspiration lies in her family and the Indian sports changing scenario. Rakesh Yadav, her father and a former Delhi U-19 cricketer, was the one to fan her passion after Deeya got captivated by India’s performance in the 2017 World Cup.

Deeya was often referred to as “Choti Shafali” due to her aggressive top-order striking, and now she is sharing a dressing room with Verma herself.

This guidance is extremely important; Deeya at 5’8″ has the physical advantage to get over the bowlers, and her stint with North Zone, where she had led them to the Inter-Zonal finals, has shown that she can cope with the pressure required for professional leagues. Her debut is one of the proofs of the systematic development programs in Haryana that keep on producing world-class athletes.

Also Read: BCCI Secures Rs 270-Crore Sponsorship With Google’s Gemini Ahead Of 2026 IPL, Cricket’s Biggest Tech Deal Yet

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 2:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Deeya YadavDeeya Yadav WPLDelhi Capitalsyoungest WPL debutant

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

IND vs NZ | Ishan Kishan Or Shreyas Iyer? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Team India’s Playing 11 Ahead of 1st T20I

WPL 2026: Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? Mumbai Indians Sign 20-Year-Old Spinner as Injury Replacement

Who Is Mahli Beardman? 20-Year-Old Bowler Who Scalped Steve Smith’s Wicket During BBL Clash

LATEST NEWS

‘Let Me Put It Simply’: Danish Lawmaker Tells Trump To ‘F**k Off’ Over Greenland Row Amid Rising Tensions

Who Is Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari? A Look At Her Love Life And Dating Rumors With Saif Ali Khan’s Son, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Who Is Varun Kasturia? Shweta Tiwari Posts Birthday Message, Calls Him ‘Special’ And Says Her Love For Him Is Unchanged

Trump Set To Address Davos 2026: When And Where To Watch President’s Speech At World Forum Live

‘EU Should Not Bend To The Law Of Strongest’: Emmanuel Macron Sharply Reacts To Trump’s 200% Tariff Threat, Says ‘We Prefer Respect To Bullies’

EU Close To ‘Mother Of All Deals’ With India, Says Ursula von der Leyen In Davos Ahead Of R-Day Summit With PM Modi; Hints At ‘Historic Trade Agreement’

Greenland Tensions Rise As EU Chief Pushes Back On Trump’s Tariff Threat, Calls The Move A ‘Mistake’

J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means ‘Declaration Of War’, Iran’s Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant
Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant
Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant
Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

QUICK LINKS