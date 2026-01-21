Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

On January 20, 2026, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) reached a remarkable event when Deeya Yadav of the Delhi Capitals stepped onto the field. The 16-year-and-103-day-young girl, from Haryana, made her WPL debut as the youngest player ever in the tournament’s history.

Yadav ousted the former holder of the record, G. Kamalini, by playing against the champions of the last year, Mumbai Indians, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Her part in the XI was not just an acknowledgment of her youth; it was, in fact, the management of the Capitals’ decision to strike with her explosive batting potential.

The departure of Minnu Mani for Deeya signifies that the trend in women’s cricket where the raw teenage talent is being quickly pushed into high-pressure franchise environments is more widespread than previously thought.

Domestic Dominance and Tactical Acquisition

Deeya Yadav’s rise to the international level is supported by enormous statistics in Indian domestic cricket. Her first recognition in the media was also in 2023 when she hit a double century, an uninterrupted 213 runs off 125 balls against Tripura in the U-15 One-Day Trophy.

The excellent performance pushed her to the 2025-26 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, where she finished with almost 300 runs at a strike rate of 128. The Delhi Capitals then identified her talent and, during the auction, paid her base price of ₹10 lakh to get her.

Deeya is already identified for a “fearless” style which is the same as that of her idol Shafali Verma. She possesses the technical skill to hit the ball over the fence with ease, thus making her an important part of the Capitals’ plan for the future.

Cricketing Lineage and The “Choti Shafali” Legacy

Deeya’s journey inspiration lies in her family and the Indian sports changing scenario. Rakesh Yadav, her father and a former Delhi U-19 cricketer, was the one to fan her passion after Deeya got captivated by India’s performance in the 2017 World Cup.

Deeya was often referred to as “Choti Shafali” due to her aggressive top-order striking, and now she is sharing a dressing room with Verma herself.

This guidance is extremely important; Deeya at 5’8″ has the physical advantage to get over the bowlers, and her stint with North Zone, where she had led them to the Inter-Zonal finals, has shown that she can cope with the pressure required for professional leagues. Her debut is one of the proofs of the systematic development programs in Haryana that keep on producing world-class athletes.

Also Read: BCCI Secures Rs 270-Crore Sponsorship With Google’s Gemini Ahead Of 2026 IPL, Cricket’s Biggest Tech Deal Yet