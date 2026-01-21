LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Secures Rs 270-Crore Sponsorship With Google’s Gemini Ahead Of 2026 IPL, Cricket’s Biggest Tech Deal Yet

BCCI inks a ₹270-crore, three-year sponsorship with Google’s AI platform Gemini for IPL 2026. The partnership boosts fan engagement with AI-driven stats and digital experiences and strengthens IPL’s revenue after RMG bans, marking a tech-driven leap in global cricket commercialization.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 01:01:21 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it public that it has signed a historic sponsorship deal with Google’s artificial intelligence platform, Gemini, which is worth ₹270 crore.

The BCCI has entered the deal with the IPL for a period of three years starting in 2026. This partnership is going to be a major shift in the league’s commercial scenario, as it opens up the door for new sponsors and fills in the gap left by the recent changes in the Indian regulatory environment.

With the association of one of the most advanced generative AI technologies, BCCI aims to upgrade the fan experience and bolster the IPL’s image as a global sports giant that is always in the forefront of digital innovation.

Strategic Financial Growth and Market Stabilization

The signing of this ₹270-crore sponsorship deal is a brilliantly crafted move in the unraveling of IPL’s new economic scenario. The Indian government’s ultimatum and total ban on real-money gaming (RMG) platforms in 2025 had almost wiped out the league’s advertising revenue.

The entry of Gemini not only compensates for the lost money from the ex-gaming sponsors but also sets the ‘Associate Partner’ category with a new value that is higher than ever before.

The BCCI’s path of upliftment in the league’s brand value is not getting obstructed by this inflow of money, and it is still being compared to the likes of the NFL and the English Premier League in terms of revenue per match.

Technological Integration and Global Digital Reach

The Google Gemini partnership, besides the financial incentives, is aimed at completely changing the cricket-viewing experience for millions of people. The agreement highlights “stateful facts” about the fans, and one of the main things included in the plan is real-time player stats along with AI-driven analytics and personalized content delivery right into the digital broadcast experience.

As the 2026 season gets closer, the very powerful algorithms of Gemini are going to facilitate the precision in predicting, and also, the interactivity of the IPL’s global audience will be supported.

The move to a tech-heavy sponsorship portfolio is a sign of the way the IPL will go on to attract multinational Silicon Valley firms, thus keeping the IPL at the crossroads of high-class sports and cutting-edge technology.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 1:01 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI in sportbcciGoogle GeminiIPL 2026sponsorship deal

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

QUICK LINKS