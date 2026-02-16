U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's schedule has been largely filled with high-performance camps and activities organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), leaving him with minimal time to focus on his studies.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 175 in 80 deliveries. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 175 in 80 deliveries. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 16, 2026 20:39:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will miss this year’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams despite being issued the admit card, reported Times Of India. The left-handed batter has reportedly decided to not appear for the exams due to a demanding schedule of training sessions, camps, and tournaments, as well as security concerns at the exam centre.

“Around 2000-3000 people gather to see Suryavanshi wherever he goes. He is one of the most favourite cricketers of the country today. We are thinking of alternate arrangements for him so that he could sit his exams later,” the report quoted Rakesh Tiwari, former president of BCA, as saying.

Director of Modesty School in Tajpur, Adarsh Kumar reportedly confirmed that his CBSE Class X examination form had been completed and his admit card issued. 

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, Neel Kishore, the principal of Podar International School, Samastipur, confirmed the star cricketer’s entry to the “academic pitch”. 

“Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. He has received his admit card. There is excitement among everyone, be it teachers, students or parents, for his arrival. However, we have made arrangements with that in mind, as he is still a student and will be appearing for his examination. This is an academic pitch, not a cricket pitch. We will ensure students have no issues taking the exams. All the facilities, safety, and security will be the same for all. Exams will start on February 17,” said Neel to ANI.

Sooryavanshi played an important role in India’s U19 winning triumph after he struck a record-breaking 175 in the final. He ended up as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49. 

Also Read: ‘On Fire!’ – Fans React to Shubman Gill’s Dance At Wedding Celebrations

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcciIndian Cricketrajasthan royalsRRVaibhav Sooryavanshivaibhav suryavanshi

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

Who Is Ben Manenti? Italian-Australian All-Rounder Who Hammered 60 Off 25 vs England in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Gulbadin Naib’s ‘Sab India-Pakistan…’ Remark Grabs Attention After Afghanistan Victory

T20 World Cup 2026: “If It Was In My Hands…” Shahid Afridi Wants Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi Axed After Defeat Against India

T20 World Cup 2026: Google India’s ‘Could’ve Been an Email’ Post Fuels IND vs PAK Meme Fest

LATEST NEWS

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Sivakarthikeyan As Lord Murugan In ‘Seyon’? SK26 First Look With Peacocks And Sickle Leaves Fans Guessing About His Divine Avatar

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Is X Down In India? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage Again As Thousands Of Users Get Affected, Downdetector Flags Spike In Complaints

Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

SGT University Hosts Scholarship Distribution Ceremony to Support and Empower Meritorious Students

Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress ‘Real Devil’ Amid Priyank Kharge’s Funding Allegations

Ramadan 2026 Date: Will Fasting Start On Feb 18 Or 19? Here’s When Roza Is Likely To Begin

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why
U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why
U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why
U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS