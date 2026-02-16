U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will miss this year’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams despite being issued the admit card, reported Times Of India. The left-handed batter has reportedly decided to not appear for the exams due to a demanding schedule of training sessions, camps, and tournaments, as well as security concerns at the exam centre.

“Around 2000-3000 people gather to see Suryavanshi wherever he goes. He is one of the most favourite cricketers of the country today. We are thinking of alternate arrangements for him so that he could sit his exams later,” the report quoted Rakesh Tiwari, former president of BCA, as saying.

Director of Modesty School in Tajpur, Adarsh Kumar reportedly confirmed that his CBSE Class X examination form had been completed and his admit card issued.

Earlier, Neel Kishore, the principal of Podar International School, Samastipur, confirmed the star cricketer’s entry to the “academic pitch”.

“Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. He has received his admit card. There is excitement among everyone, be it teachers, students or parents, for his arrival. However, we have made arrangements with that in mind, as he is still a student and will be appearing for his examination. This is an academic pitch, not a cricket pitch. We will ensure students have no issues taking the exams. All the facilities, safety, and security will be the same for all. Exams will start on February 17,” said Neel to ANI.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently balancing academics with his sporting commitments as he prepares for his Class 10 Board examinations. The CBSE Class 10 examinations are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026, and will continue through March 11. pic.twitter.com/oql0rcB9aV — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 14, 2026

Sooryavanshi played an important role in India’s U19 winning triumph after he struck a record-breaking 175 in the final. He ended up as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49.

