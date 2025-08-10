LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match

UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match

The Community Shield win against Liverpool by Crystal Palace had been not only a victory in the game but also the act of protest against UEFA. Enraged that they had been forced to play in the Conference League as a result of the multi club ownership regulation, Palace fans put on a tempestuous demonstration at Wembley with banners, flares, and chants that alleged that UEFA was corrupt.

A day solidified their iconism in united protest and play.
A day solidified their iconism in united protest and play.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 23:35:00 IST

At the Wembley Stadium, the former was poised to take part in the Community Shield game against Liverpool, but prior to the game, Crystal Palace supporters staged a virulent protest to UEFA. Supporters made their voice heard by lining the stands with banners saying “UEFA Mafia”, and letting off flares at the Palace end, with supporters making their feelings clear on the issue of Palace being demoted to the Conference League in controversial circumstances by the European governing body of football.

What was the protest about?

The protest was based on the fact that the FA Cup winning Crystal Palace was relegated by UEFA to the Europa League because of the rule governing clubs owned by more than one party. Palace were not considered eligible to participate since one of its major owners, John Textor, was also a major owner of Lyon hence Lyon retained its position. In its place, Nottingham Forest was promoted up to the Europa League. 

Holmesdale Fanatics, the most vocal supporters group of Palace have not been silent either. They also made protests by handing a suitcase containing counterfeit money to the UEFA headquarters in Nyon and a furious letter to President Aleksander Ceferin filing it. Their protest also coincided with the formal petition the club has lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a decision of which is due shortly. It was on this dramatic backdrop that Palace went into the playing field with a fury. Nothing was assumed on the field and it was correct not to. It was like a thrilling game as Crystal Palace grabbed their own first time Community Shield trophy by winning over Liverpool through the penalty shoot out (3-2 on penalties), after local draw in regular penalties (2-2). With their loud protest off the field coupled with their strength and style on it, Crystal Palace fans and players sent out a poignant message: of resilience, defiance and unity. 

Also Read: Crystal Palace End Liverpool’s Shield Dreams In Penalty Thriller

Tags: crystal palaceCrystal palace protesthome-hero-pos-4Liverpool vs Crystal PalaceuefaUEFA mafia

RELATED News

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Annu Rani and Animesh Kujur Shine Bright in Bhubaneshwar’s Thrilling Athletics Showcase
Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!
The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match
UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match
UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match
UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?