UEFA Under Fire! Crystal Palace Fans Brand Body ‘Mafia’ At Shield Match

At the Wembley Stadium, the former was poised to take part in the Community Shield game against Liverpool, but prior to the game, Crystal Palace supporters staged a virulent protest to UEFA. Supporters made their voice heard by lining the stands with banners saying “UEFA Mafia”, and letting off flares at the Palace end, with supporters making their feelings clear on the issue of Palace being demoted to the Conference League in controversial circumstances by the European governing body of football.

What was the protest about?

The protest was based on the fact that the FA Cup winning Crystal Palace was relegated by UEFA to the Europa League because of the rule governing clubs owned by more than one party. Palace were not considered eligible to participate since one of its major owners, John Textor, was also a major owner of Lyon hence Lyon retained its position. In its place, Nottingham Forest was promoted up to the Europa League.

Holmesdale Fanatics, the most vocal supporters group of Palace have not been silent either. They also made protests by handing a suitcase containing counterfeit money to the UEFA headquarters in Nyon and a furious letter to President Aleksander Ceferin filing it. Their protest also coincided with the formal petition the club has lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a decision of which is due shortly. It was on this dramatic backdrop that Palace went into the playing field with a fury. Nothing was assumed on the field and it was correct not to. It was like a thrilling game as Crystal Palace grabbed their own first time Community Shield trophy by winning over Liverpool through the penalty shoot out (3-2 on penalties), after local draw in regular penalties (2-2). With their loud protest off the field coupled with their strength and style on it, Crystal Palace fans and players sent out a poignant message: of resilience, defiance and unity.

Also Read: Crystal Palace End Liverpool’s Shield Dreams In Penalty Thriller