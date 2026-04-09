Unnati Hooda: Meet India’s 18-Year-Old Who Beat PV Sindhu, Now Making Waves at Badminton Asia Championships — Age, Ranking, Family, Coach, Height & Next Match Details

Who is Unnati Hooda? The young badminton player from Haryana has been a storm to be reckoned with in her ongoing campaign at the Badminton Asia Championship. With PV Sindhu being knocked out of the competition after her defeat against Z.Y. Wang in the round of 16 match, Unnati remains the sole Indian challenge in the women’s category. Is it a miracle or has the young badminton player finally come of age? Unnati hails from Rohtak, Haryana, currently ranked World No. 27 (as of late March 2026). Often hailed as a primary successor to PV Sindhu, Hooda is known for her fearless playing style and exceptional shot-making while holding the game.

Her upcoming match at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships with Japan’s emerging talent Tomoka Miyazaki is a prominent ‘battle of the teens’ as both players carry immense potential going forward.

Unnati Hooda’s Coach

Currently coached by Parvesh Kumar, her association with badminton began with her father, Upkar Hooda. Unnati Hooda was born in the Chamaria village in Haryana. Her father, Upakar, shares a great passion for badminton.

“Most members of our family are educationists. Hence, we wanted Unnati to try something new,” Upakar was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“She won a U-11 junior event and then kept winning district and state meets. It was then that I realised that she could take up the sport seriously,” her father was quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Unnati Hooda’s Height

The young player from Haryana in 1.67m long racket, which gives her an advantage with her strokes during her match.

Career Highlights & Achievements

In 2022, he became the youngest Indian to win a BWF Super 100 title at the Odisha Open. The achievement came at the age of 14.

Major Titles: Odisha Masters: Winner (2022, 2025).

Abu Dhabi Masters: Winner (2023).

Polish Open: Winner (March 2026), where she beat Polina Buhrova in a three-set thriller.

Beating PV Sindhu: In 2025, she recorded the biggest victory of her career, beating two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu during the China Open (Super 1000).

International Presence: Member of India’s Uber Cup squad since 2022 and a medalist at the World Junior Championships (2025).

Unnati Hooda vs. Tomoka Miyazaki: Asia Championships 2026

The match against Miyazaki is expected to start at 1:05 PM IST on Thursday (April 9).

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