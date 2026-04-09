Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch PSL 2026, Match 16 Live On TV And Online?

LAH vs ISU Live Streaming: Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on the Islamabad United (ISL) in match No. 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, April 9. Under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi, the Lahore Qalandars are at the fourth spot as per the latest standings on the points table. Notably, they have won two games and lost one in their campaign so far. In their previous match, they triumphed over the Multan Sultans in a 13-over-per-side showdown. A victory on Thursday will move them into the top two positions on the points table.

In the meantime, Islamabad United has played four matches so far in their campaign. They began with a loss before their subsequent match was canceled. In the most recent two matches, they have been on fire, beating Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi.

Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match:

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 match take place?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will take place on April 9, 2026.

What time will the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match start?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match starts at 3 PM IST, with the toss at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match be played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 match online and on TV?

The live streaming of PSL matches is not available in India. Here are the details on how to watch in other regions:

Pakistan: Tamasha, Tapmad, Myco App.

North America (USA/Canada): Willow TV.

UK: Sky Sports.

Global/Other Regions: TrillerTV.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (WK), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Players:

Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haseebullah Khan(w), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Daniel Sams, Dunith Wellalage, Maaz Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Farooq