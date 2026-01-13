LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage china DOJ investigation Fed netflix Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump cousin marriage
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Prabhsimran Singh scored 88 against Madhya Pradesh for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final fixture in Bengaluru.

Saransh Jain Takes A brillian catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. (Screengrab)
Saransh Jain Takes A brillian catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. (Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 13, 2026 12:39:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Punjab wicket-keeper batter and captain Prabhsimran Singh missed out on a well-deserved ton during the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 88 off 86 after Saransh Jain took a blinder in the covers to send him back. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Sen. 

Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran started off the innings in a brilliant manner as the two put up 116 on the board for first wicket. The Punjab team lost a couple of wickets at regular intervals before Anmolpreet Singh and Nehal Wadhera joined hands to provide the resistance.

You Might Be Interested In













Punjab had been in good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy winning 6 out of the seven games in the league stage and finished with 24 points under their belt. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, had 5 wins in seven matches. 

Also Read: Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 12:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Prabhsimran Singhsaransh-jainVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

‘Wo Dekh Mera Duplicate’: Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction To His ‘Chota Chiku’ Lookalike As The Famous Kid Narrates The Encounter

WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs GG Match On TV And Online

Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Álvaro Arbeloa Coca Takes Over As Real Madrid Head Coach After Xabi Alonso Olano’s Departure

LATEST NEWS

Stray Dogs Menace: SC’s Strong  Warning To States And Feeders, ‘For Every Dog Bite, You’ll Pay Compensation’

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Top 100 Folk Songs to Add to Your Playlist

China Makes Illegal Claim On Shaksgam Valley Days After India’s Warning, New Delhi Stands Firm Against Pak-Backed Occupation — Why Does This Region Matter To Bharat

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks ‘Parasakthi’ Ban, Alleges History Distortion; Film Sparks Fresh Political Row

Check In, Strip Down: Destinations Made for Pure, Unfiltered Desire

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Holy Wow: These Actresses Just Redefined “Hot” in Nude Dresses!

What’s Happening With Jerome Powell At The Fed? Trump vs Powell Feud Intensifies Amid Criminal Investigation, Investor Sentiments Shaken

Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Why Elon Musk Is Seeking Full Custody of Their 1-Year-Old Son And What She Said About Trans Community That Triggered The Big Move

Paramount Drags Warner Bros. Discovery to Court Netflix Deal Showdown, Seeks Financial Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

QUICK LINKS