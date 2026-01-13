Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

Punjab wicket-keeper batter and captain Prabhsimran Singh missed out on a well-deserved ton during the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 88 off 86 after Saransh Jain took a blinder in the covers to send him back. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Sen.

Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran started off the innings in a brilliant manner as the two put up 116 on the board for first wicket. The Punjab team lost a couple of wickets at regular intervals before Anmolpreet Singh and Nehal Wadhera joined hands to provide the resistance.

Superb Reflexes 👌 Another brilliant catch, this time from Saransh Jain 👏 A vital catch to end an excellent innings from Prabhsimran Singh (88 off 86) Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/UB909BeOem#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/yZ2FuBWmi7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2026







THE IMPACT MAN OF PUNJAB – PRABHSIMRAN SINGH 🔥 – He missed a well deserving Hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter final. pic.twitter.com/LwJKvFZ53K — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2026







Judgement & Balance 👏 An excellent catch from Tripuresh Singh breaks the 116-run opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh & Harnoor Singh 🙌 A fine innings from Harnoor (51) ends 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/UB909BeOem#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/QacCGvXKTF — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2026







Prabhsimran 2nd highest scorer for punjab in this vijay hajare 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/buWXgToKKX — Brucewayne Jatt (@brucewaynekxip) January 13, 2026







Steady start for Punjab in the Quarterfinal 💛💙 Punjab move to 102/0 after 19 overs with a solid opening stand.

Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge with 56 (50), while Harnoor Singh holds firm on 41 (64). Live action continues on JioHotstar 📺🏏#PunjabCricket #PCA… pic.twitter.com/X6jJ2eKhZA — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) January 13, 2026







Calm minds. Clear plans. 💛💙 Prabhsimran Singh shares a glimpse of the preparation and the positive vibe inside the Punjab camp ahead of the quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh – as he leads the side as captain tomorrow.#PunjabCricket #PCA #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/yClhioUN1s — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) January 12, 2026







Punjab had been in good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy winning 6 out of the seven games in the league stage and finished with 24 points under their belt. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, had 5 wins in seven matches.

Also Read: Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show