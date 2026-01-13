LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

Grace Harris played a brilliant innings to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets in the Women’s Premier League 2026.

Image credits : X
Image credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 13, 2026 10:11:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

Grace Harris played a brilliant innings to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets in the Women’s Premier League 2026. She scored 85 runs from just 40 balls, allowing RCB to chase the target of 144 very easily, with 47 balls still left. This was RCB’s biggest win in the tournament so far. Smriti Mandhana also played well, staying not out on 47 and calmly supporting the chase.

Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav Shines too

RCB started the chase strongly. Mandhana held one end steady while Harris attacked the bowlers. The match changed during the last over of the powerplay when Harris went after Deandre Dottin, hitting boundaries and two sixes, helped by a no-ball and a free hit. She reached her half-century in only 22 balls, which almost decided the match. Even when Sophie Ecclestone was brought into the attack, Harris continued scoring freely. She was eventually out for 85, but by then the remaining target was very small.
Earlier, UP Warriorz had a poor start after being asked to bat first. Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol opened, but quick wickets from Lauren Bell and Radha Yadav put UP in trouble. Soon after, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, and Shweta Sehrawat were also dismissed, leaving UP at 50 for five wickets in just over eight overs. Deepti Sharma scored 45 and Deandre Dottin added 40 to help UP recover a bit, but their final score of 143 was not enough against RCB’s strong batting.

Who is Grace Harris

 Grace Margaret Harris  is an Australian cricketer who made her international debut for the Australia women’s cricket team in August 2015. An all-rounder, she is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler.
 She made her WODI debut against India Women as part of the Indian women’s cricket team in Australia during the 2015–16 season.In November 2018, she was named in the Brisbane Heat’s squad for the 2018–19 Women’s Big Bash League season. On 19 December 2018, she scored the fastest innings of 100 runs in the WBBL, off 42 balls.Grace Harris was picked up by UP Warriorz for INR 75 lakh at the inaugural TATA WPL auction and made an immediate impact with her explosive batting. She finished as UPW’s highest run-getter in the first season, smashing 230 runs. In the 2024 season, she maintained her reputation as a powerhouse hitter n, she continued her strong form, recording the third-highest strike rate for the team. Known for scoring quickly and hitting big shots, she is especially effective in the middle and final overs. She is also a useful off-spin bowler and is one of only three players to take a hat-trick in the WPL. After three seasons with UP Warriorz, Harris will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2026.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 10:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: grace-harris, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Smriti Mandhana, WPL

Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

QUICK LINKS