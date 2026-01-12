Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

Saurashtra have moved into the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after defeating Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs (VJD Method). Chasing 311, Saurashtra were 238/3 in 40.1 overs when rain arrived and halted the match. Captain Harvik Desai looked in brilliant touch as he notched up a hundred.

Prerak Mankad too made a valuable contribution with 67 in 66 deliveries while Chirag Jani remained unbeaten at 40 off 31. Earlier, UP put up 310/8 in 50 overs. Opener Abhishek Goswami scored 88 off 82 while Sameer Rizvi chipped in with and unbeaten 88 off 77. Prashant Veer also showed resistance and struck 30 off 31.

Chetan Sakariya scalped three wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs.

Harvik Desai with a massive 💯 in the Vijay Hazare quarter-final vs UP. Big match, big knock, red-hot form continues 🔥

#VijayHazareTrophy #Indian pic.twitter.com/mUMqr9oMUv — Daily Dose (@rehman7614) January 12, 2026







Devdutt Padikkal , Karun Nair Take Karnataka Ahead

Confident shots 🤝 Cracking delivery Vijaykumar Vyshak scripts a resounding comeback against Angkrish Raghuvanshi 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d0P4qSifVD#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Mv0DlDFkYn — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2026







Chasing 255 initially, Karnataka lost captain Mayank Agarwal when the team score read 44. But that was the only wicket that had gone down as Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair made sure that there were no more dismissals. Padikkal continued his great run and struck 81* off 95 while Nair contributed with 74* off 80 before rain came in. Karnataka eventually won by 55 runs (VJD Method).

6⃣ & 🇼 Musheer Khan 🆚 Vidyadhar Patil 🔥 The Karnataka pacer wins the battle with a brilliant comeback 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d0P4qSifVD#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/y460YYSxta — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2026







Earlier, Mumbai were restricted to 254/8 in 50 overs. Shams Mulani helped the side to put some runs on the board after he got 86 off 91.

🎥 Glimpses of a superb 1⃣0⃣0⃣-plus unbeaten partnership between Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/d0P4qSifVD#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/1w4MTML9WI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2026







Padikkal needed 60 runs in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match between Mumbai and Karnataka at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Monday to join the 700-run club, and he achieved the objective during the 24th over of Karnataka’s innings bowled by Shams Mulani.

Also Read: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH