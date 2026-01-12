LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

Devdutt Padikkal continued his sublime form and scored yet another fifty for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the side moved into the semis.

Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo Credits: X)
Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 12, 2026 17:31:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

You Might Be Interested In

Saurashtra have moved into the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after defeating Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs (VJD Method). Chasing 311, Saurashtra were 238/3 in 40.1 overs when rain arrived and halted the match. Captain Harvik Desai looked in brilliant touch as he notched up a hundred. 

Prerak Mankad too made a valuable contribution with 67 in 66 deliveries while Chirag Jani remained unbeaten at 40 off 31. Earlier, UP put up 310/8 in 50 overs. Opener Abhishek Goswami scored 88 off 82 while Sameer Rizvi chipped in with and unbeaten 88 off 77. Prashant Veer also showed resistance and struck 30 off 31. 

You Might Be Interested In

Chetan Sakariya scalped three wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs.



Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair Take Karnataka Ahead



Chasing 255 initially, Karnataka lost captain Mayank Agarwal when the team score read 44. But that was the only wicket that had gone down as Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair made sure that there were no more dismissals. Padikkal continued his great run and struck 81* off 95 while Nair contributed with 74* off 80 before rain came in. Karnataka eventually won by 55 runs (VJD Method).



Earlier, Mumbai were restricted to 254/8 in 50 overs. Shams Mulani helped the side to put some runs on the board after he got 86 off 91.



Padikkal needed 60 runs in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match between Mumbai and Karnataka at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Monday to join the 700-run club, and he achieved the objective during the 24th over of Karnataka’s innings bowled by Shams Mulani.

Also Read: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: devdutt-padikkalkarun nairVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

Watch: Peak Pakistan Humiliation As Mohammad Rizwan Is Forced To Retire Out In BBL, Dragged Off Mid-Innings

India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Ayush Badoni? Delhi All-Rounder Who Has Received Maiden Call-Up For ODI Series

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It ‘Weapons‑Grade Stupid’

What Forced Indonesia And Malaysia To Block Elon Musk’s Grok AI? AI Deepfake Crisis Triggers Big Move

KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026, Pitch ‘Limitless’ Economic Partnership

Why Did Hollywood Stars Like Mark Ruffalo And Ariana Grande Wear ‘ICE OUT’ And ‘BE GOOD’ Pins At Golden Globes? Real Reason Explained

John Ternus: Meet the 50-Year-Old Vice President Of Apple Hardware Engineering, Will He Replace Tim Cook As The CEO?

Pro-Regime Rallies Sweep Iran With ‘Death To America’ Chants, Khamenei Gov Blames Mossad ‘Terrorists’ For Violence As Death Toll Exceeds 540

Semi-Naked Dance Viral Video Sparks Row In Chhattisgarh, SDM Who Showered Money Removed After Probe Ordered

Sissu Bans Tourists In Lahaul-Spiti: Why Himachal’s Scenic Village Took This Spiritual Protection Call

Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru
Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru
Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru
Vijay Hazare Trophy QF: Saurashtra, Karnataka March Ahead Into Semis After Rain Plays Spoilsport In Bengaluru

QUICK LINKS