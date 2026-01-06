LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Rao, The Hyderabad Batter Who Scored 200* Against Bengal

Aman Rao scored a double hundred for Hyderabad against Bengal in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aman Rao. (Photo Credits: X)
Aman Rao. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 6, 2026 13:12:19 IST

Young Hyderabad batter Aman Rao etched his name in record books after smashing a double hundred against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Rajkot on Tuesday. Opening the innings with Rahul Singh Gahluat, the two put up 104 for the first wicket before Rahul went back for 65 off 54. While the other batters struggled to get going, Aman took on the bowlers with authority. 

Rao eventually scored 200* off 154 while Hyderabad posted 352/5 in 50 overs.

Who Is Aman Rao?

The opening batter from Hyderabad is known for his aggressive style of batting and a healthy strike-rate of over 160 in T20s. The right-handed batter was picked by Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 mini auction. 

More to follow…

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 1:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS