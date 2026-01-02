LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk health-department India next billion consumers donald trump balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh BCB elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Streaming: Catch all the LIVE action from the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 2, 2026 18:20:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

You Might Be Interested In

Vijay Hazare Trophy: The action returns in domestic cricket as the fifth round of Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to take place on Saturday (January 3, 2026). The initial days of India’s premier One-day tournament were highlighted with the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The focus now shifts to the likes of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.

There is no confirmation yet on Hardik Pandya’s availability for the clash between Baroda and Vidarbha. As per reports, Gill will take part in the VHT 2025-26 match against Sikkim. It remains to be seen whether Abhishek Sharma is also involved in the games against Sikkim and Goa alongside Gill.

You Might Be Interested In

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

The matches between Karnataka vs Tripura and Baroda vs Vidarbha will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

Group A

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B, Ahmedabad

Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Group B

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Group D

Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Plate Group

Bihar vs Mizoram at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Manipur vs Meghalaya at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 6:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Erling Haaland Surprises Shubman Gill With Signed Boots; Video Goes Viral As Fans Call It ‘The Ultimate Sports Crossover’

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Be Back In Action? Check All Details Of His Next Match

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

Mahieka Sharma’s New Year Eve ‘Long-Distance Darshan’ With Hardik Pandya’s Mother Goes Viral; Cricketer Shares More Photos With Girlfriend, Netizens Call Them ‘Best Jodi’

‘Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo? For Me, The Winner Is…’: Former Real Madrid Legend Makes A Surprising Pick

LATEST NEWS

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Indore Water Contamination Row: MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Action, Fires Top Officials After Crisis Leaves 10 Dead

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Zudio Leads The Race For India’s Next Billion Consumers: How Tata’s Made-In-India Brand Is Winning Middle-Class Hearts Over Fast-Fashion Spanish Rival Zara, Explained

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Team Up For ‘Oh My God 3’; Film Expected To Go On Floors By Mid-2026

Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

‘Both Threaten To Kill Me’: Meerut Man Alleges His Wife’s Affair With UP’s Viral Influencer Shadab Jakati; Breaks Down At Police Station

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

QUICK LINKS