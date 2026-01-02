Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: The action returns in domestic cricket as the fifth round of Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to take place on Saturday (January 3, 2026). The initial days of India’s premier One-day tournament were highlighted with the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The focus now shifts to the likes of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.

There is no confirmation yet on Hardik Pandya’s availability for the clash between Baroda and Vidarbha. As per reports, Gill will take part in the VHT 2025-26 match against Sikkim. It remains to be seen whether Abhishek Sharma is also involved in the games against Sikkim and Goa alongside Gill.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

The matches between Karnataka vs Tripura and Baroda vs Vidarbha will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Schedule

Group A

Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B, Ahmedabad

Jharkhand vs Kerala at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Tripura at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Group B

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

Group C

Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur

Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Group D

Delhi vs Services at BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Railways vs Saurashtra at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Haryana vs Odisha at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat at KSCA Cricket Ground 3, Alur

Plate Group

Bihar vs Mizoram at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi

Manipur vs Meghalaya at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

