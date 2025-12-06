LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli's No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

Virat Kohli's No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

Virat Kohli continued his form in the third ODI as well and followed up his two hundreds with a fantastic half-century that helped India go over the line and clinch the series.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 6, 2025 21:27:57 IST

Virat Kohli’s No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

Indian clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa after winning the third and final ODI by 9 wickets in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Chasing a target of 271, India went over the line in the 40th over. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who had been under scrutiny for his low scores in the first two matches made a roaring comeback and struck a match-winning hundred for the side. 

Jaiswal’s opening partner Rohit Sharma too notched up a half-century and was eventually undone for 75 off 73. Star India batter Virat Kohli who had been in sublime form came in at number three and began from where he left. He stitched a brilliant partnership with Jaiswal and also scored an unbeaten 65 off just 45 deliveries. This was his fourth 50+ score in consecutive four innings. 

During the course of his knock, Kohli unleashed a no-look maximum against medium-pacer Corbin Bosch that didn’t just leave the fans in awe but also stunned the South African bowler and Quinton de Kock. 

The Proteas had earlier levelled the series after winning the second ODI in Raipur. Later, in the third fixture, the visitors were bowled out for 270 in 47.5 overs after being put into bat. Opener and wicket-keeper batter De Kock scored a hundred while Temba Bavuma also chipped in with 48 but no other batter could really make a valuable contribution as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. 

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets apiece for India.

The two sides will now lock horns with each other in a five-match T20I series scheduled to start from December 9. 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 9:27 PM IST
Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South Africateam indiavirat kohli’

Virat Kohli’s No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

