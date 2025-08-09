The Tamil Nadu all rounder, Washington Sundar is quickly establishing himself as the next potential cricketing asset for India as he enters his 25th birthday. Having played a major role and proven to be a great contributor both in batting and bowling in both forms of cricket, he is being considered by many to be the player through whom, Indian cricket could reconstruct its future.

Match winning grit at Old Trafford

The toughness of Sundar was witnessed in the recent India England test series where he made match-saving maiden Test century at Old Trafford and also he scored important fifties and picked up seven handy wickets in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Ravi Shastri, the former coach stated that Sundar might have potential to be a long term cornerstone allrounder of India owing to his capacity to outbowl more experienced teammates.

Sundar has earned praise among cricketers all over the world with Jonty Rhodes describing his success in English conditions. Varun Aaron emphasized the role of stability in allowing him to fulfill his potential and the necessity to provide gifted children with the nourishment of security and opportunity.

Inspiration for future generations

More than statistics and the effects of matches, Sundar is emerging as a source of inspiration to the future generation: young batter Sai Sudharsan would have made public his influence as a mentor and a leader by Sundar, and has revealed that he would not have played only if he had not been influenced by the veteran in cricketing terms.

Sundar himself is a case of promise to performance as he went on to become an excellent Test performer after being a promising youngster in the 2017/2018 domestic season. His twofold prowess as a cool headed batsman who can deliver the performance when needed and a solid off-spin bowler makes him quite a rare commodity in the Indian squad.

To conclude, the characteristics of grit, versatility and cool head under pressure that Washington Sundar displayed emphasize his potential to become the primary all-format all-rounder of the Indian cricket team over the coming years.

