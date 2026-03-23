Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 latest viral video can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Lionel Messi scored his 901st career goal with a clinical free-kick as Inter Miami defeated New York City FC 3-2. The victory handed NYCFC their first loss of the MLS season.

A still from Inter Miami vs New York City match. (Credits: Inter Miami)
A still from Inter Miami vs New York City match. (Credits: Inter Miami)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 23, 2026 10:00:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Legendary Lionel Messi displayed no signs of getting slowed down as he scored his career’s 901st goal, powering Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over New York City on Sunday. New York City, who were undefeated in the ongoing MLS so far, were handed their first defeat in the league by Inter Miami. Messi, who remained calm under pressure, first squandered NYC’s lead in the match by scoring an equaliser in the 61st minute.

The free kick by Messi was followed by a winner in the 74th minute by Brazilian Micael. Messi, who recently scored his 900th career goal, looked at his usual best during the match.  

Messi’s first chance to score came in the 27th minute in the first half, but the icon missed it, followed by getting denied in the 36th minute by NYC’s goalkeeper Matt Fresse. 

You Might Be Interested In

Messi took another shot in the 42nd minute, but it got deflected by the crossbar.

NYC’s Agustín Ojeda passed from Maxi Moralez as he netted a goal in the 59th minute, giving the hosts the lead.

Messi, on the other hand, equalized for Miami by striking a left-footed free-kick goal. New York’s Aiden O’Neill fouled Messi, leading to the shot.

Check out the video here:


Argentine defender Gonzalo Lujan scored the first goal for Inter Miami in the fourth minute with a right-foot shot into the bottom right corner.

Nicolas Fernandez scored for NYCFC in the 17th minute with a free kick, striking a powerful left-foot shot into the upper left corner.

Inter Miami secured the winning goal 13 minutes later when Micael headed the ball from the right side of the box into the lower left corner following a cross from Noah Allen.

Miami advanced to 3-1-1, while City dropped to 3-1.

Also Read: CSK ‘Roar’ Event: Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden Become Maiden Inductees In Franchise’s Hall Of Fame

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: inter miamilionel messiMessi

RELATED News

La Liga Round-Up: Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid in Derby, Barcelona Extend Lead as Table Toppers vs Rayo Vallecano; Alaves, Athletic Club Register Wins

CSK ‘Roar’ Event: Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden Become Maiden Inductees In Franchise’s Hall Of Fame

Bangladesh Signals Possible IPL Ban Lift Amid Call for Better India Relations

ISL 2025-26: Braian Sanchez Double Sinks Inter Kashi as Bengaluru FC Secure 3-1 Away Win

IPL 2026: KKR Sign Vidarbha’s Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep’s Replacement

LATEST NEWS

Desai Foundation Celebrates Impact Milestone, Reaching 12 Million Lives Across India

Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

Who Is The Indian National Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Hit Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh Area Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War?

Who Is Nandita Gorlosa? Former BJP Leader And Minister Joins Congress After Being Denied Ticket Ahead Of Assam Assembly Election 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 619 Crore Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, Chhaava

Pakistan Triples High-Octane Fuel Price To ‘Solve’ Global Supply Shock Triggered By Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War

Watch: Iran Places ‘Thank You’ Sticker Featuring Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez On A Ballistic Missile Before Launching Attack On Israeli Targets

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

QUICK LINKS