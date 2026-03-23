Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Legendary Lionel Messi displayed no signs of getting slowed down as he scored his career’s 901st goal, powering Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over New York City on Sunday. New York City, who were undefeated in the ongoing MLS so far, were handed their first defeat in the league by Inter Miami. Messi, who remained calm under pressure, first squandered NYC’s lead in the match by scoring an equaliser in the 61st minute.

The free kick by Messi was followed by a winner in the 74th minute by Brazilian Micael. Messi, who recently scored his 900th career goal, looked at his usual best during the match.

Messi’s first chance to score came in the 27th minute in the first half, but the icon missed it, followed by getting denied in the 36th minute by NYC’s goalkeeper Matt Fresse.

Messi took another shot in the 42nd minute, but it got deflected by the crossbar.

NYC’s Agustín Ojeda passed from Maxi Moralez as he netted a goal in the 59th minute, giving the hosts the lead.

Messi, on the other hand, equalized for Miami by striking a left-footed free-kick goal. New York’s Aiden O’Neill fouled Messi, leading to the shot.

Check out the video here:

GOOOOOL! Another free-kick goal by him. 🔟🪄 pic.twitter.com/Jeb9L8CPB5 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 22, 2026





Argentine defender Gonzalo Lujan scored the first goal for Inter Miami in the fourth minute with a right-foot shot into the bottom right corner.

Nicolas Fernandez scored for NYCFC in the 17th minute with a free kick, striking a powerful left-foot shot into the upper left corner.

Inter Miami secured the winning goal 13 minutes later when Micael headed the ball from the right side of the box into the lower left corner following a cross from Noah Allen.

Miami advanced to 3-1-1, while City dropped to 3-1.

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