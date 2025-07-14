Watch: MS Dhoni’s Military-inspired Hummer Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough

If you are in Ranchi and see a big SUV with pictures of army soldiers, fighter jets, and tanks, there is a big chance it’s MS Dhoni’s Hummer. It has got a new military-style look, and people are loving it on social media. Everyone is watching videos and sharing them a lot.

MS Dhoni’s Hummer Now Looks Like a Real Army Vehicle

MS Dhoni bought this Hummer H2 long ago in 2009. It is a powerful and huge SUV made by General Motors.

Now, after 15 years, Dhoni has changed its look completely. The car has new designs all over it, with photos of fighter planes, tanks, helicopters, and Indian soldiers.

This special new look was done by a car studio in Ranchi. The person who owns the studio, Achyut Kishore, said that Dhoni himself came with the idea. He wanted the Hummer to have an army style because he loves the Indian Army a lot. The studio worked on the design and made it just like Dhoni wanted.

Dhoni’s Strong Love and Respect for the Indian Army

Many people know that Dhoni has a very close bond with the Indian Army.

In 2011, he was given the honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. It was a very proud moment for him and his fans.

He even trained with the Para Special Forces. He did real parachute jumps during his training. This shows that he doesn’t only respect the army, he also wants to live like them.

Dhoni also spends time with army soldiers whenever he can. He always talks about how brave and disciplined they are. He says that he gets inspired by them.

In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Dhoni wore gloves with the ‘Balidaan Badge’ on them. This badge is a sign of the Para Special Forces. He wore it to show respect to the Army. Many people appreciated this gesture.

Dhoni’s Car Garage Is a Dream for Car Lovers

MS Dhoni has one of the most amazing car and bike collections in the country. He really loves vehicles and keeps them very well.

His garage has some very expensive and rare cars like the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and an old but special Nissan Jonga.

But out of all these, his Hummer H2 is one of the most loved. It has always been special, but now with the army design, it looks even cooler. Many fans say it is their favorite car of Dhoni.

Dhoni Also Seen Driving New Citroen SUV in Ranchi

Recently, Dhoni was also seen driving another SUV. It was a brand new model — the Basalt Dark Edition from Citroen, a French car company.

This new SUV is black and very stylish. Dhoni is also the brand ambassador of Citroen, so he was driving it himself in Ranchi.

People think that this Citroen SUV might be the latest car added to Dhoni’s amazing collection.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s Epic Reaction To Fan Asking Him To Take Wicket in Lord’s Test