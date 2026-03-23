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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson was outfoxed by CSK legend Muttiah Muralitharan during the Roar event, with MS Dhoni behind the stumps. The rare missed stumping grabbed attention as fans enjoyed the event featuring Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden.

Muttiah Muralitharan bowled to Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni keeping wickets at the CSK Roar event. Image Credit: X
Muttiah Muralitharan bowled to Sanju Samson with MS Dhoni keeping wickets at the CSK Roar event. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 23, 2026 10:14:50 IST

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

The Roar event from Chennai Super Kings grabbed all the attention a week before the 19th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off. The five-time champions in their event honoured former players, including the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, and Michael Hussey, among a few others. 

The event saw legends from the past taking on the present players of the CSK squad. One of the most exciting match-ups for the fans was Sanju Samson batting against Muttiah Muralitharan, with MS Dhoni keeping the wickets. Coming into this year’s IPL, Samson was named the player of the series as India won a historic third T20 World Cup title. Muralitharan, the man with the most wickets in tests and ODIs, won the IPL with CSK in 2010. 

WATCH: Sanju Samson outfoxed by Muralitharan, MS Dhoni misses easy stumping



Muttiah Muralitharan rolled back the years as he bowled a few deliveries to India’s World Cup hero, Sanju Samson. The right-handed batter defended the initial deliveries from the Sri Lankan spinner. However, Samson was completely outdone by Muralitharan when he stepped out to hit big against him. The 31-year-old completely missed the ball, giving MS Dhoni a straightforward chance to stump the batter. However, he missed as he attempted to roll the ball to the stumps. 

It is not often that MS Dhoni makes a mistake while being positioned behind the stumps. The former CSK skipper has been one of the finest wicketkeepers in the history of the game. Even with age catching up to the 44-year-old, he has been the quickest when it comes to whipping off the bails.

On the very next ball, Samson once again tried to hit one out of the park, but the result followed as he missed the ball again. On the final delivery he faced from Muralitharan, the right-handed batter managed to connect a big shot, launching the ball into the stands. The crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted with joy as Samson smashed the ball. The right-handed batter has already become a crowd favourite at CSK even before playing a single game for the decorated franchise.

CSK Squad IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Kartik Sharma, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shivam Dubem, Aman Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Zak Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

Also Read: CSK ‘Roar’ Event: Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden Become Maiden Inductees In Franchise’s Hall Of Fame

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Tags: chennai super kingsChepaukcskIPL 2026MA Chidambaram Stadiumms dhoniMuttiah MuralitharanRoar Eventsanju samson

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

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IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

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