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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

Randy Orton continued his brutal WWE SmackDown run, attacking Matt Cardona multiple times after faking an apology and hitting an RKO. Following his assault on Cody Rhodes, the Legend Killer’s heel turn intensifies ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.

Randy Orton will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Image Credit: AFP
Randy Orton will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 21, 2026 11:28:12 IST

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WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

Randy Orton, after handing Cody Rhodes a beating of a lifetime, continued his onslaught against the WWE wrestlers. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the Legend Killer attacked Matty Cordona multiple times during the show. 

He attacked Cordona backstage. Orton then made his way to the ring later in the show. The 14-time champion faked an apology before attacking Cordona again this time around with a staircase around the ringside. He laid Cordona before security, and general manager Nick Aldis had to make an interference to stop the Viper.

Randy Orton Matty Cordona face-to-face backstage



Matty Cordona confronted Randy Orton for his onslaught against Cody Rhodes the previous week. Cordona talked about how he had known Orton and Rhodes for a long time. “What the hell was that last week, man. I have known you (Randy Orton) and Cody for years, for decades. You guys were like brothers, I get it, you want the championship, we all do,” said Cordona before Randy interrupted him.

Randy went on to make fun of Cordona for playing with action figures. He lashed out at Cordona with his words before going on to smack him on the head, resulting in him falling to the ground.

Randy Orton fakes an apology



Randy Orton and Matty Cordona faced off again this time around in the ring, where the former seemed to be making an apology. Cordona accepted his apology, and the two wrestlers went on to share a hug. As he was leaving the hug, Orton offered to shake Cordona’s hand before attacking him with an RKO. 

Randy Orton uses a staircase on Cordona



It seemed that Randy Orton wanted to continue with his heel persona. He picked up right from where he left off last week against Cody Rhodes. He laid Cordona on the commentator’s table before security, and Nick Aldis talked him out of attacking the wrestler. Aldis reminded Orton to think about WrestleMania, where he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship title. 

Orton took a moment to recollect as he was being cheered by the fans present at the venue. After a few moments of displaying some sorrow, Orton grabbed Cordona and pushed him into the ring, landing a series of punches to his face. He used a steel chair to injure Cordona’s left hand. He was once again pulled away by the security. However, the Legend Killer landed a final blow by using the chair to cause harm to Cordona’s hand. 

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WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

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WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

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WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania
WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania
WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania
WATCH Video | WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton Attacks Matt Cardona, Fakes Apology Before Brutal RKO; Heel Turn Intensifies Ahead of WrestleMania

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