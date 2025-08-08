LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What’s Happening To Virat Kohli? Fans Left Worried After Recent Public Appearance

What’s Happening To Virat Kohli? Fans Left Worried After Recent Public Appearance

A recent image of Virat Kohli in London has raised concerns of fans as the beard that had grown on him is kind of grey, leaving him to look very different. His evolving image is more indicative of the psychological cost of the career of the Indian cricketing star as he enters his late 30s and more so after his recent retirement as a test player.

What's Happening To Virat Kohli? Fans Left Worried After Recent Public Appearance (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 8, 2025 13:38:28 IST

The latest public appearance of Virat Kohli did make fans worried as well as surprised. On Friday, another picture emerged of the Indian cricketing star with that man, Shash Kiran in London. Although it is not made clear who this companion was, it was his visibly used grey beard that attracted a lot of attention on Kohli.

Grey Beard His Virat Kohli- Lead Social Media Trend

Kohli was very different almost unrecognisable, with his beard going grey on him at 36years of age, about to turn 37. This shock was an upsetting experience to his fans. It is only a couple of weeks that Kohli was spotted in an event that was attended by Yuvraj Singh on July 10 and he looked younger. What has caused the alarm is this new image.

At the YouWeCan event, Virat Kohli made a short statement regarding his retirement with regard to Test cricket. I only tinted my beard two days since. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days,” he joked. The fans interpreted it as a mere joke, yet most people reckon that he was trying to allude to the greater pressure he has been facing.

The Aesthetics of Virat Kohli captured by Captaincy Toll

It is not the only occasion that Kohli has gained attention due to his greying beard. There is another photo that he posted together with wife Anushka Sharma and it was also a viral photo in July 2023 especially his white beard. Similar to the preceding captain MS Dhoni, Kohli also had his beard go grey early, obvious evidence of the psychological burden of being the captain of the Indian team.

One time on a caption mentioning Dhoni, Anushka recalled a discussion with the player, saying, ”I remember MS [Dhoni], you and I had a talk and he was joking about how soon your beard will start greying. There was a laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth; immense growth.”

Virat Kohli’s Retirement and Future Plans

Last year after the success of winning the T20 World Cup in West Indies, Virat Kohli had to retire internationals playing T20 cricket. Although that retirement was not surprising, not many were expecting him to retire so early in Test format as well. Kohli shocked the world when on May 12, he expressed his desire to retire (from Tests) after 14 years of playing the game at the international level and representing India.

In the first place, Kohli was going to join international cricket in the current month. His comeback has however been stalled by the deferment of India tour of Bangladesh. Virat Kohli is, however, now a probable in the limited-overs series against Australia in October that involves three T20 and five ODI games.

