When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Belgium Women’s Euro 2025

After losing badly to World Champions Spain in their initial match, Portugal managed to tie with the Italians in the 89th minute thanks to a goal from Diana Gomes, which kept them in the running for the 2025 Euros.

They will now play Belgium in Sion to finish their Group Stage campaign. A month earlier, they lost 3-0 against Belgium, which led to their relegation from League A in the Nations League.

Portugal needs to swing the goal differential between themselves and Italy by six goals, thus a victory is the absolute minimum. Top spot is still up in the air for them, so they will be hoping Spain doesn’t let up in their last group match against Italy. Francisco Neto will want his squad to win by a significant amount, so they might not be as cautious in this match.

Elisabet Gunnarsdottir will probably change up her lineup because Belgium has nothing but pride to lose.

When and Where to watch?

At 12:30 AM (IST), the match begins. The match would be accessible to watchers via Fancode.

Team News

Portugal

Portugal is still injury-free, but 35-year-old Ana Borges will miss the game against Italy in Geneva after receiving a second yellow card.

Belgium

The Belgians managed to contend with the 2023 World Cup winners for fifty minutes before losing 6-2 and leaving the conversation after giving up four goals in the second half. Belgium has no new suspensions or injury concerns as they get ready for their final appearance in Switzerland.

Key Players

Kika Nazareth: Although Nazareth was benched for the first game against Spain, he was brought in for the match against Italy. In this match and in the future, Portugal may benefit much from the young, gifted midfielder who joined Barcelona from Benfica in the summer of 2024. After an injury plagued the second part of the season, she contributed six goals to Barcelona’s Champions League campaign along the way to the final, all of which came in the Group Stage.

Tessa Wullaert: During the previous season, the 32-year-old striker scored 10 goals for Inter in Serie A. He also claimed two assists for the two Belgian goals against Spain. Wullaert has also scored twice in Portugal’s 3-0 June Nations League victory away from home. Her ability to attack and threaten goals will be crucial if Belgium wants to finish their Euro campaign strong.

Also Read: Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford