Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford

After losing out on Nico Williams, Barcelona is pursuing other options in their quest to acquire a new left winger this summer. The likelihood of a deal with Manchester United becoming a reality has increased, and Marcus Rashford is one of the names on their shortlist.

Since Williams has chosen to stay at Athletic Club, Luis Diaz and Rashford are Barcelona’s top objectives. It has been claimed that Deco, the sporting director, plans to sign the Liverpool player. But given how hard Bayern Munich is working to reach an agreement with the Premier League winners, a solution appears to be difficult.

Rashford is getting closer to Barcelona as a result of this, particularly as a deal with Manchester United would be lot simpler to complete. The 27-year-old is also eager to join the La Liga champions, and it appears that he may now get his desire.

Hansi Flick has authorized Barcelona to pursue a deal for Rashford, as reported by Matteo Moretto and 433. The club intends to sign Rashford on loan with a permanent purchase option next summer.

Barcelona will continue to negotiate for Rashford

Rashford, who is prepared to drastically cut his compensation at Manchester United in order for the Catalans to accommodate them within their salary cap, is also rumored to have new contacts at Barcelona. Therefore, it wouldn’t be shocking if a personal terms deal were struck in the upcoming weeks. Rashford has stated unequivocally that he will only entertain a move to Barcelona if it is feasible for him. Man United, who want to sell him to earn money for their own transfers, finds this extremely annoying, but they are unable to change the England international’s position.

However, Marcus Rashford was coveted by Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce. According to a report from Fotomac in Turkey, Mourinho has personally requested that his team attempt to sign the attacker from Manchester United this summer. Additionally, Fotomac seems very certain that Rashford would be delighted to go to Fenerbahce and declare that he has approved the transfer. Rashford has lost his No. 10 shirt at Old Trafford and is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans, thus Manchester United is keen to get rid of him.

