Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger

For £50 million, Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed to sign Noni Madueke.

The England winger is expected to finalize a move to the Emirates Stadium after agreeing to terms on a five-year contract. Arsenal has been trying to add additional depth on the sides and has moved swiftly after recognizing Madueke as a top target. They are also anticipated to intensify their pursuit of Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old’s ability to cover Bukayo Saka on the right and give Mikel Arteta a left-wing alternative is what makes him appealing.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Noni Madueke to Arsenal, here we go! Fee agreed in excess of £50m with add-ons included, green light from Chelsea. Madueke already agreed five year deal at Arsenal days ago and he’s now set to complete the move. The winger leaves #CFC to join #AFC. pic.twitter.com/Cjeqnlswle — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2025

Since Chelsea’s addition of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao, and Joao Pedro to their attack this summer has diminished Madueke’s chances of playing regularly, he has made the decision to look for a new challenge. Next year, Geovany Quenda is expected to join from Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea must make money through sales after last week’s default fine for breaking financial fair play regulations. Their financial situation will improve if Madueke, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, is sold for a profit.

The Gunners have both Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri to fill the right-winger position. They have also considered a number of other forwards, such as Rodrygo of Real Madrid.

Is Madueke the winger Arsenal has been looking for?

It was unexpected that Arsenal was interested in Noni Madueke, and a hefty transfer fee for the Chelsea winger would cause division among Gunners supporters. To expand their wide options, Arsenal is searching for a new winger. However, many anticipated that Rodrygo of Real Madrid or Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao would be the top target. Both are as talented and well-known as Bukayo Saka, who plays on the other side. Madueke would give the Gunners good backup for Saka as a right-winger, but is he the best option for Arsenal as a left winger? The 23-year-old spent the majority of the previous season on the right, but it’s important to note that he has played on the left wing in eight of his last nine club and national team appearances.

Madueke did not score, assist, or create a significant opportunity in any of his seven left-wing starts for Chelsea last season. His overall play and the analytics suggest that he feels more at ease on the right.

Also Read: Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland