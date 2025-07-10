LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI donald trump Donald Trump Tariffs Canada Atlantic Ocean justin bieber Fabrizio Romano Birkin bag auction kanye west Forbes DUBAI
Home > Sports > Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger

Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger

Madueke started on the left flank but did contribute to England's victory over Andorra. Even though Madueke might be less expensive than Rodrygo, will he really increase Arsenal's alternatives in that position? It's important to remember, though, that Chelsea won six of the seven games in which Madueke started on the left; the only loss came against Newcastle, where Madueke was substituted at halftime and Nicolas Jackson was sent off.

Fabrizio Romano has just given his famous “here we go” to the Noni Madueke to Arsenal move, signalling as complete a transfer which has really moved quickly in the last few days.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 04:55:45 IST

For £50 million, Arsenal and Chelsea have agreed to sign Noni Madueke.

The England winger is expected to finalize a move to the Emirates Stadium after agreeing to terms on a five-year contract.  Arsenal has been trying to add additional depth on the sides and has moved swiftly after recognizing Madueke as a top target. They are also anticipated to intensify their pursuit of Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old’s ability to cover Bukayo Saka on the right and give Mikel Arteta a left-wing alternative is what makes him appealing. 

Since Chelsea’s addition of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao, and Joao Pedro to their attack this summer has diminished Madueke’s chances of playing regularly, he has made the decision to look for a new challenge.  Next year, Geovany Quenda is expected to join from Sporting Lisbon.

Chelsea must make money through sales after last week’s default fine for breaking financial fair play regulations.  Their financial situation will improve if Madueke, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, is sold for a profit.

The Gunners have both Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri to fill the right-winger position. They have also considered a number of other forwards, such as Rodrygo of Real Madrid.

Is Madueke the winger Arsenal has been looking for?

It was unexpected that Arsenal was interested in Noni Madueke, and a hefty transfer fee for the Chelsea winger would cause division among Gunners supporters. To expand their wide options, Arsenal is searching for a new winger. However, many anticipated that Rodrygo of Real Madrid or Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao would be the top target. Both are as talented and well-known as Bukayo Saka, who plays on the other side. Madueke would give the Gunners good backup for Saka as a right-winger, but is he the best option for Arsenal as a left winger? The 23-year-old spent the majority of the previous season on the right, but it’s important to note that he has played on the left wing in eight of his last nine club and national team appearances. 

Madueke did not score, assist, or create a significant opportunity in any of his seven left-wing starts for Chelsea last season.  His overall play and the analytics suggest that he feels more at ease on the right.

Also Read: Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

Tags: ArsenalBarcelonachelseaHansi FlickNoni MaduekeTransfer newswinger

More News

Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar
Donald Trump Threatens Canada With 35% Tariffs: Will Fentanyl Fight Deepen The US-Canada Trade War?
When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Belgium Women’s Euro 2025
Delta Flight Suffers Engine Failure At 38,000 ft Leaving Nearly 300 Passengers Stranded For 31 Hours In The Middle Of Atlantic Ocean
Hansi Flick Approves Barcelona’s Signing Of Marcus Rashford
Noni Madueke Transfer News : Arsenal Agrees For £50m Deal For Chelsea Winger
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 11, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1483 Here
26-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Secretly Filming Women On Bengaluru Roads
Who Was Colonel Ivan Voronych? Top Ukraine Spy Killed In Broad Daylight, Shooter Flees On Foot- Watch!
Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?