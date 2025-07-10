Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

Switzerland defeated Finland to go to the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time thanks to a goal in stoppage time from Riola Xhemaili. The ball was driven towards the back post with five minutes left, putting the hosts’ chance to qualify for Euro 2025 in jeopardy. Substitute Xhemaili tapped the goal to send her country through.

Finland needed all three points to advance from Group A, but both teams knew going into the match that avoiding a Swiss loss would put them in second place. Finland seized the lead in the 79th minute thanks to a penalty kick from Natalia Kuikka, following a first half devoid of any true offensive intent.

After Viola Calligaris’ careless challenge on Emma Koivisto in the area resulted in a penalty, which stunned Stade de Geneve, Kuikka stepped up and sent Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng the wrong way. The incredible Peng in the Swiss net was in excellent form, but hearts were in mouths as seven more minutes were added. However, the Swiss surged ahead and achieved the crucial objective to advance from Group A.

For the first time, Switzerland made it to the Euro quarterfinals, but they were almost eliminated. The hosts advanced with a sea of red behind them, but the Swiss dream was just minutes away from dying. The host country has added drama, intensity, and entertainment to their last two Euro 2025 group matches, which have occasionally lacked these elements.

Without a doubt, an international competition where the hosts advance to the knockout stage is preferable to one where they lose at the first hurdle. With world champions Spain as their likely opponents, the Swiss will need all the help and good fortune they can get in the round of eight.

Which players were particularly noteworthy?

Iman Beney, a new recruit for Manchester City, was once again at the top of her game in Geneva. She has been one of Switzerland’s bright spots in their first two games. Beney, who is only 18 years old, has remarkable maturity and versatility; she began the game at right-back before switching to the right of a front three in the second half. Peng, the goalkeeper for Switzerland, has signed a contract with Chelsea, and it’s obvious why. The 23-year-old appeared confident as she confidently filled her defense and stopped many Finnish advances.

Also Read: Norway 4 Iceland 3: Women’s Euro 2025 Is Shaken By A Seven-Goal Match