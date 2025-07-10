Norway 4 Iceland 3: Women’s Euro 2025 Is Shaken By A Seven-Goal Match

In Norway’s 4-3 victory over Iceland, young player Signe Gaupset put on a spectacular show, scoring two outstanding goals and dishing out two assists.

Perhaps unaffected by the fact that they were already leaving after defeats to Finland and Switzerland, Iceland pushed themselves into the game with abandon. From the first whistle, Norway was under siege as the enduring underdogs harassed and harried their more favored opponents. Cecilie Fiskerstrand tipped a header onto the post from an Icelandic corner, and Sveindis Jonsdottir scored the rebound to reward that effort. Iceland’s first goal of the competition came in the seventh minute.

Match Summary

They only had a seven-minute lead. Gaupset, 20, was selected in the penalty area by Vilde Boe Risa’s arrowed corner, and his shot went through a throng of bodies and into the bottom corn

The Norwegians demonstrated their class in possession, and Iceland was unable to maintain their early flurry. The second goal in the 26th minute was built up by Norway’s press, who were similarly dominated without the ball. Deep in Iceland’s half, Risa gained possession and passed the ball to Gaupset, who scored her brace by drilling it across the keeper. From that point on, Norway’s hold on the game grew even stronger, as Iceland was unable to match Risa and Lisa Naalsund’s commanding double pivot.

In the 49th minute, Gaupset changed the play by allowing Frida Maanum to score Norway’s third goal with a superb one-two on the Icelandic box’s edge. To increase the lead, the Arsenal forward charged into the area and coolly hoisted the ball over Cecilia Runarsdottir.

Norway managed the game with little fuss, seemingly happy to keep their opponents at bay. In the 76th minute, Maanum completed the task by shooting from the edge of the box as Iceland’s head began to fall. Once more, the exceptional Gaupset made the last pass.

A VAR examination unexpectedly showed that Marit Lund had brought Eriksdottir to the ground in Norway’s area, adding to the late drama. Given that it was her second yellow of the game, the right back had little justification for the foul and will not play in Norway’s quarterfinal match. Glodis Viggosdottir scored the game’s final significant strike with a booming penalty kick.

