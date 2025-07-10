LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Wimbledon Final Between Swiatek and Anisimova: £3 Million at Risk

Wimbledon Final Between Swiatek and Anisimova: £3 Million at Risk

The prize money for the 2025 Wimbledon men's and women's singles champions will total £3 million, an increase of £300,000 over the previous year. The event has a £53.55 million prize pool, which is distributed throughout all the rounds. Money earned by competitors in the men's and women's singles events that qualified is also included in that total.

In 2025, total prize money is £53.5 million, up 7 per cent from last year and is double the figure awarded 10 years ago. The men’s and women’s singles champions will take home £3 million each.

Last Updated: July 11, 2025 02:37:18 IST

On Saturday, Swiatek will compete against Amanda Anisimova for the title. The winner will become the All England Club’s ninth successive first-time women’s champion.

Swiatek, who has won five Grand Slam championships abroad and dominated the WTA rankings for the majority of 2022, 2023, and 2024, remarked, “I never even dreamed that it’s going to be possible for me to play in the final.” Swiatek makes his first Wimbledon final appearance.

Even though Swiatek excels on clay courts and hard courts alike, she has only advanced to the Wimbledon quarter finals once until this week. After defeating Bencic in just 71 minutes, the 24-year-old Polish player declared, “I’m just really happy and proud of myself.” “I’m always surprised by tennis. Despite my youth, I believed I had experienced everything. I believed I had seen it all on the court. However, I didn’t have a good time playing on grass. That is the initial instance.”

Prize money for the winner 

Each round will see an increase in prize money. The winners of the singles competitions for men and women will each get £3 million.

Before Wimbledon, there were hints of a breakthrough: she lost to Jessica Pegula in a tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, and then sobbed on the court. It was also her first time reaching a final at any event in almost a year.

The past 12 months have also included a doping case in which Swiatek was banned for a month after it was discovered that she had come into contact with a tainted medication meant to treat jet lag and insomnia.

She is now just one victory away from breaking her winning streak overall and adding to her collection of Grand Slam trophy, which currently includes four French Open wins and one U.S. Open crown. She has a perfect record in major finals, and on Saturday, Anisimova, a 23-year-old American, will make her major debut. They never met as professionals, but they played each other as juniors in their teens.

Regarding Anisimova, Swiatek remarked, “She has a flat game and can play amazing tennis. She loves fast surfaces.” You must therefore be prepared for quick shots and her initiative. However, I’m just going to sort of concentrate on myself. 

Tags: Amanda AnisimovaIga SwiatekPrize moneywimbledon 2025

