Women's Euro 2025: Italy vs Spain Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups

With 11 goals in their first two games, Spain is by far the tournament's best squad. The fact that Spain has already qualified and may alter their starting lineup gives Italy some comfort coming into the game.

Games involving Spain always guarantee goals. Though they have already qualified for the knockout round and could make changes, we expect that they still be going all out to take the victory.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 01:47:06 IST

For the first time since 2013, Italy hopes to go to the Women’s European Championship knockout stages.

Despite missing the opportunity to advance to the knockout stages after giving up a late equalizer against Portugal the previous time out, they appear to be in a solid position to do so.

According to the Women’s Euro 2025 possibilities, Italy leads the third-place team by a sizable goal differential. Therefore, there would need to be a significant swing in goal differential for Portugal to advance even if they lose and they win. Andrea Sochin, the head coach of Italy, is probably going to continue with the team that began their first two games. 

Montse Tome may make some adjustments because Spain is already in the quarterfinals. Given that they are both only one yellow card away from missing the quarterfinal, Ona Battle and Laia Aleixandri are probably going to play.

Aitana Bonmati might be ready for her debut at this time. Following a recent episode of viral meningitis, the Barcelona star has been limited to making substitute appearances.

Predicted Lineups 

Giuliani, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari; Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Severini, Boattin; Caruso, Cantore, Girelli are Italy’s projected lineup against Spain.

The starting lineup for Spain against Italy is as follows: Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Fernandez, Paredes, Mendez, Carmona; and Nanclares.

Streaming Details

The match would be available in Fancode from 12:30 AM (IST) 12th July. 

Prediction: Italy vs Spain

With 11 goals in their first two games, Spain is by far the tournament’s best squad. The fact that Spain has already qualified and may alter their starting lineup gives Italy some comfort coming into the game. Spain’s offensive threat will make Andrea Sochin’s team nervous. Although Italy appears to be guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals, a crushing loss could swing the tide in Portugal’s favor. It is believed that Spain will win three straight games in Group B, despite maybe having a poorer squad. 

In Spain’s first two Euro 2025 matches, Alexia Putellas has already scored three goals. She and colleague Esther Gonzalez are currently leading the Golden Boot rankings. The 31-year-old is anticipated to continue her strong play in Spain’s upcoming encounter against Italy, having scored five goals in six games so far in 2025.

Tags: italypredicted lineupsSpainstreaming detailsWomen Euro

Switzerland Advances After A 1-1 Tie With Finland

