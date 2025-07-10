Morgan Gibbs-White Departs From Nottingham Forest To Tottenham For £60 Million

The £60 million release clause in England international Morgan Gibbs-White’s Nottingham Forest contract has been activated by Tottenham.

The Telegraph claims that Tottenham is prepared to exercise the £60 million (€69.6 million/$81.4 million) release clause in Gibbs-White’s Forest contract. The England international has long been admired by new manager Frank, and it is now “increasingly” likely that he will go to north London this summer. Before Pep Guardiola’s team prioritized deals for Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, the 25-year-old was also interested in Manchester City. However, Fabrizio Romano has stated that a medical with Spurs will now take place within the next 24 hours.

Spurs are now reshaping their team in the wake of Frank’s arrival. Despite winning the Europa League, they finished 17th in the Premier League the previous season, which resulted in Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal. So far this summer, the loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have been finalized, He has made 118 games in three years, contributing 28 assists and 18 goals. He played in 34 Premier League games the previous season, contributing seven goals and eight assists.

The 25-year-old, who played for Wolves as a youth, is anticipated to contribute to the team with his Premier League experience. While Kota Takai, a defender, has been added to strengthen the team. Mohammed Kudus, a winger for West Ham, has also been acquired.

As Forest finished seventh and qualified for Europe, Gibbs-White, who has grown into one of the Premier League’s top attacking midfielders, played a crucial role and contributed seven goals and eight assists.

The strategy of Tottenham for Morgan

The acquisition of Morgan Gibbs-White is a component of a larger plan to bolster Tottenham’s team after their Europa League victory, which guaranteed Champions League qualifying in spite of a difficult domestic campaign.

Spurs have already indicated their intention to add attacking dynamism by agreeing to pay £55 million for Mohammed Kudus of West Ham. Additionally, the Spurs have expressed interest in Yoane Wissa of Brentford, indicating that Frank is eager to take advantage of his knowledge of players from his previous team.

Fan reactions

📅 Wednesday:

🇬🇭 Mohammed Kudus: £55M 📅 Thursday:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Morgan Gibbs-White: £60M Tottenham fans have been treated to a pretty good 24-hours. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/ql60aC4PNU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 10, 2025







Morgan Gibbs-White is the type of signing that makes a statement. I can’t believe what I’m seeing from Spurs right now. — RC (@ReeceAC_) July 10, 2025







Tottenham have signed Kudus & Morgan Gibbs-White within the past 24 hours. They might actually finish mid table now — Conn (@ConnCFC) July 10, 2025







That Morgan Gibbs white transfer was fast as Fuck. — 🤞🏾 (@olawale2_) July 10, 2025







