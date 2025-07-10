David Peterson’s Brilliance Is Spoiled By Ryne Stanek During The Mets’ 3-1 Loss To The Orioles

David Peterson had given the Mets the best start they could have wished for in the middle of a potentially grueling doubleheader.

After giving up a leadoff single in the eighth inning, the left-hander was pulled after opening with seven scoreless innings. That meant that both Peterson’s day and the Mets’ lead were over.

Ryne Stanek vs. Gunnar Henderson, a pinch bat, was the matchup the Orioles had been hoping for. The Mets lost 3-1 in the first game of their doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Oriole Park in Camden Yards when the right-handed reliever gave up a game-winning two-run home bomb to the Orioles shortstop.

Stanek’s wretched excursion went on. He gave up two earned runs on four walks and a sacrifice fly while only managing two outs. Only 11 of the 31 pitches he threw were for strikes. The defeat kept the Mets from winning the series for the third time in a row. At 5:05 p.m., the second half of the doubleheader will give them another chance at that.

Here are a few fan reactions

The Mets really got David Peterson no run support after going 7+ innings today — and now they trail by 1. pic.twitter.com/WMer1aLWjO — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) July 10, 2025







Everytime David Peterson has been asked to save this bullpen or deliver a critical performance, he has. We are truly witnessing a phenomenal season from DP — Evan Greenfield (@EvanGreenfield6) July 10, 2025







David Peterson: 4 hits allowed & 6k through 7 shutout innings.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8qGI2nbzxr — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) July 10, 2025







A great start from David Peterson WASTED by the offense not giving David no run support & Carlos Mendoza going to a struggling Ryne Stanek instead of keeping David Peterson in, going to Edwin Diaz or putting Huascar Brazobán in who was warming up before him and has… pic.twitter.com/puOFjzNNyE — Top Bunk Sports (@Topbunksports) July 10, 2025







Even though Peterson had one of the most pitch-efficient performances of any Mets starter this season, it was insufficient. Jackson Holliday hit a leadoff single in the first inning, but the lefty picked up three consecutive outs on four pitches after throwing six pitches to four different batters. Peterson retired nine consecutive hitters.

He let up consecutive singles in the fourth inning, but Tyrone Taylor gave him a major help. He then picked up two outs in the air during his most exhausting inning, which lasted 24 pitches.

In the sixth inning, Peterson picked Holliday off first base for the second out of the inning, helping his own cause. Following Henderson’s home run to Colton Cowser, Peterson completed with seven innings pitched, six strikeouts, five hits, and no walks while giving up just one earned run.

On the opposing side, the Mets struggled against Orioles righty Charlie Morton.

The Mets left two runners stranded on base after putting them there in the first and third innings. Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo reached on a single and a walk in the first frame, but Juan Soto and Pete Alonso both struck out before Jesse Winker, who left after his first at-bat, came out.

Also Read: Rodrygo’s Preferred Transfer Is Made Public As Real Madrid And Arsenal Are Scheduled To Meet