Home > Sports > When And Where To Watch WWE SmackDown July 18 Episode Live Streaming

When And Where To Watch WWE SmackDown July 18 Episode Live Streaming

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll’s upcoming tag team match at SummerSlam is creating a lot of buzz. The Wyatt Sicks are the new WWE Tag Team Champions, and fans are excited to see what’s next. Big names like LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss are expected to appear on the latest SmackDown episode, making it full of energy and surprises.

When And Where To Watch WWE SmackDown July 18 Episode Live Streaming (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 20:03:25 IST

Friday Night SmackDown is coming to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and the excitement for WWE SummerSlam is building up fast. WWE Champion John Cena is set to make his last appearance in San Antonio before his big match against Cody Rhodes. Tonight, they’ll officially sign their SummerSlam contract, making their upcoming fight at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey official.

The SummerSlam Contract Signing You Can’t Miss

With just two weeks left until SummerSlam, tonight’s contract signing between Cena and Rhodes will set the tone for their big showdown. Fans are really looking forward to seeing the sparks fly as these two get ready to face off.

On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton is on cloud nine after beating WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution. At the same time, Jade Cargill is gaining a lot of attention after winning a tough No Holds Barred match. Jade ended her rivalry with Naomi, who now holds the Women’s World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Women’s Championship Feud Gets Hotter

Both Tiffany and Jade are expected to be at the show in San Antonio tonight. Their upcoming fight for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam is getting everyone talking. With Naomi now the champion, things are looking super exciting for the women’s division.

Randy Orton has also been making headlines after teaming up with Grammy-nominated singer Jelly Roll. The pair took shots at Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre on Jimmy Kimmel Live after their clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

What’s Next for Randy Orton and Jelly Roll?

People want to know what will happen when Randy Orton and Jelly Roll come back to the ring. Their tag team fight with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam will be very important.

Also, the tag team part of WWE is very exciting now because the Wyatt Sicks are the new WWE Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what happens to them next.

SmackDown Live in India – When and Where to Watch

If you live in India, you can watch the July 18 episode of SmackDown live on July 19 at 5:30 AM. It will be on Netflix, so you can watch it online.

There are no official matches announced yet, but fans think LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss will be on the show. Since SummerSlam is coming soon, SmackDown will have lots of energy and surprises.

