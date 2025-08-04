Home > Sports > Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend

Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend

NFL icon Tom Brady’s love life is back in the spotlight following rumors linking him to Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Vergara. While he was seen with both actresses in Europe, sources say there's no romance—just friendly outings. For now, Brady remains single and focused on raising his three children.

NFL icon Tom Brady’s love life is back in the spotlight (Image Credit - X)
NFL icon Tom Brady’s love life is back in the spotlight (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 4, 2025 14:54:38 IST

The rumor mill is buzzing with speculation about retired NFL icon Tom Brady’s love life. After his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the 48-year-old has been at the center of attention, not for a comeback on the field, but for his possible romantic entanglements with two Hollywood powerhouses: Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Vergara. But is either romance real, or are we chasing shadows?

Spotted in Venice: Brady and Sweeney Spark Buzz

Tom Brady was seen enjoying the festivities at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June—dancing and strolling through Venice with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. The two were reportedly inseparable at the star-studded event, even walking alongside Orlando Bloom. Their chemistry fueled immediate headlines, but neither camp confirmed the spark was anything more than social.

Yacht Encounters: Enter Sofia Vergara

In July, rumors shifted focus when Brady was linked to Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara. According to Page Six, the pair connected aboard the luxurious Luminara superyacht, where Brady reportedly switched seats to be closer to her. They were later seen in Ibiza, intensifying dating speculation. The timing raised eyebrows, as Vergara had just finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Not So Fast: Sources Say It’s All Just Talk

Despite swirling rumors, sources told TMZ the two stars aren’t romantically involved. Both are single and were simply enjoying their European escape with celebrity friends. Tom is said to be focusing on fatherhood, spending quality time with his three children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

For now, the answer to “Who is Tom Brady dating?” remains a mystery. But one thing’s certain: the spotlight isn’t fading anytime soon.

Also Read: Triple H Says WWE Landscape Has Shifted: ‘The Dynamic Just Changed’

Tags: NFLSydney SweeneyTom Brady

RELATED News

IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
IND vs ENG Test: Stuart Broad Criticizes Umpires For ‘Lazy Decision’ To Call Off Day 4 Early
Triple H Says WWE Landscape Has Shifted: ‘The Dynamic Just Changed’
Joe Root Gives India ‘Many Sleepless Nights’, Says Bowling Coach Morne Morkel
Suresh Raina Claims India Would’ve Crushed Pakistan In WCL Semifinal If They Had Played

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?