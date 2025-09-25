Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Meet Rishabh Pant’s Replacement in India’s Test Series Against West Indies

As you all are aware, India is set to face the West Indies in a two-match Test series, which will begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad. The selectors have handed a surprise call-up to Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant.

Rising Through Domestic Cricket

Jagadeesan is a reputed wicketkeeper-batter working his way up at the young age of 29. Since his first-class debut in 2016, he has achieved 3,686 runs at an average of 50.49 in 54 matches, including 11 centuries. His highest score of 321 showcases his ability to construct innings marathons, which are crucial in Test cricket.

Record-breaking List A Terror

Jagadeesan came into the limelight during the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a ground-shattering 277 off 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, limiting Rohit Sharma to the runner-up position behind him for the highest individual score in men’s List-A cricket. He sports a tally of 2,728 List-A runs at 46.23 and includes nine centuries.

T20 and IPL Experience

Not exactly a regular IPL player-it means he’s more of an occasional player- but Jagadeesan has played for both the CSK and the KKR and has enjoyed his share of success in domestic T20 circuits-1,475 runs in 66 matches at an average of 31.38, along with 10 half-centuries.

The Ranji Thru 2024-25 Form

Jagadeesan is in with the current form. He amassed 674 runs in 8 Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 56.16, including 2 centuries and 5 fifties, cementing his claim as a dependable performer.

What His Inclusion Means

Pant is the very first selection of an explosive player, while Jagadeesan brings some steadiness with his bat and gloves. This call-up is indicative of the selectors placing greater emphasis on balance and depth. His entry into the squad itself is a well-earned reward for years of consistent domestic cricket, irrespective of whether he earns a debut.