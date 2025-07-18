Who is Pratika Rawal? The Daughter of a BCCI Umpire Punished For ICC Code Breaches After 1st ODI vs England

The first ODI match between India and England had some drama, not just because of the game, but also because of some trouble on the field. Both teams got into trouble with the ICC rules, but Indian opener Pratika Rawal was the one everyone talked about.

Pratika Rawal Gets Fined for On-Field Contact

Pratika Rawal, who is just 22 years old, got fined 10% of her match money. She was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under ICC rules. It was for “inappropriate physical contact with a player, umpire, match referee or any other person during an international match.”

This happened two times in the same match. First, in the 18th over of India’s innings, she accidentally bumped into England’s fast bowler Lauren Filer while trying to take a run.

Then again, just one over later, after getting out, she made contact with spinner Sophie Ecclestone while walking off the field.

Nobody got hurt, but the umpires said both incidents could have been avoided.

Pratika Rawal Didn’t Argue, Accepted Her Mistake

Along with the fine, she also got one demerit point. This was her first in the last two years.

She didn’t argue or protest. Match referee Sarah Bartlett gave the punishment, and Pratika quietly accepted it. So, there was no need for any hearing or extra talk.

Pratika Rawal’s Journey So Far in Cricket and Life

Pratika Rawal was born in Delhi in September 2000. She played for Delhi till 2024 and then moved to the Railways team.

Her father, Pradeep Rawal, is a cricket umpire. He works with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and is certified by the BCCI.

Pratika Rawal’s Studies, Sports Skills, and International Debut

Pratika studied at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. She did really well in her CBSE board exams with 92.5%. Later, she completed her psychology degree from Jesus & Mary College in Delhi.

She is not just a cricketer — she’s also great at basketball. She won a gold medal in the 64th School National Games back in 2019 while playing for Bal Bharati School, Rajender Nagar.

She started playing cricket at Rohtak Road Gymkhana Academy under coach Sharvan Kumar. Last month, she played her first international match against West Indies.

In her debut match, she scored 40 runs and had a 110-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana. She also took her first wicket by getting West Indies captain Hailey Matthews out.

