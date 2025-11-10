The potential trade of Sanju Samson, the long time captain, is very close to being finalized and it is crucial for the Royals to determine their next captain. The franchise has already experienced a huge organizational shift, which includes the appointment of Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach in addition to his previous role as the director of cricket and the departure of CEO Jake Lush McCrum. Samson has led the team for 67 matches with 33 wins and 33 losses thus the Royals are not only looking forward but also preparing to take the next big step with an eye on the future.

Who Is The Next Captain Of Rajasthan Royals If Sanju Samson Joins CSK?

The two most prominent players who could take over the captaincy are the home grown wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel and the young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Recently, the franchise has relied on both of them, Jurel for his batting and wicketkeeping as well as Jaiswal for his aggressive top order batting. Jurel might have a very slight advantage because of his dual role as keeper which lets him see the entire game from behind the stumps and he is also more flexible under the ‘Impact Player’ rule, thereby providing the franchise with more tactical options.

IPL 2026

Apart from the matter of who will be the next captain, the Royals are also thinking about a new home venue. The historical quarrel with the Rajasthan Cricket Association has led to discussions about moving the franchise from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to possibly Guwahati, as the team is in search of a new beginning. In this transitional period both leadership and logistics are involved, and although there has been no official announcement of a final decision, it seems like the Royals are going to make either Jurel or Jaiswal the captain and the latter is being projected as the likely frontrunner unless the franchise decides to change its course at the last minute.

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli Play For RCB If They Get New Owners? Big Decisions Loom