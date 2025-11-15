Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

In one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history, Sanju Samson has officially left Rajasthan Royals (RR) to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The move, part of a blockbuster three-player trade, sees Samson moving to CSK for INR 18 crore, while RR receive Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran in return.

While the trade itself grabbed headlines, the bigger story lies in why Samson, the long-time face and captain of RR, decided to part ways with the franchise.

Seeds of Discontent: RR’s Decisions Ahead of IPL 2025

Samson’s departure was not sudden. Tensions grew over the last two seasons, starting with RR’s controversial release of star players. The exit of Jos Buttler, a key top-order partner, followed by the departures of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, left Samson frustrated. He felt sidelined as RR embarked on a rebuilding phase without giving enough weight to his opinions as captain.

Batting Position Disputes

Another key factor was Samson’s preferred batting role. He wanted to open the innings, but the management opted for a young top-order combination of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Injuries and strong performances by the replacements meant Samson was pushed down to No. 3, reducing his influence on the game and adding to his frustration with RR’s evolving team strategy.

CSK’s Offer: Stability, Clarity, and Dhoni Factor

Chennai Super Kings’ interest presented an irresistible opportunity. For Samson, CSK offered stability, a clear role, and a championship-winning environment. Most importantly, the chance to play under MS Dhoni, a player he has long admired, was a major draw. Dhoni’s mentorship and the prospect of joining a well-structured franchise convinced Samson that it was the right time for a fresh start.

The Trade Mechanics

Initially, both teams discussed a one-for-one swap between Samson and Jadeja, as both had the same INR 18 crore retention value. RR negotiated successfully to also acquire Sam Curran, purchased by CSK for INR 2.4 crore in the mega-auction, turning the deal into a blockbuster three-player trade. Post-trade, Ravindra Jadeja will earn INR 14 crore at RR, while Samson continues at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore at CSK.

Impact on IPL 2026

Samson’s move to CSK marks a new chapter in his IPL career, as he joins only the third franchise in his 177-match IPL journey. Meanwhile, RR gain experienced all-rounders Jadeja and Curran, strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. The trade highlights strategic reshuffling among top IPL teams, with several other moves this season including Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants and Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals.

Sanju Samson’s decision reflects a mix of personal ambition, professional growth, and the appeal of a structured, winning franchise, making his CSK switch one of the most talked-about moves ahead of IPL 2026.

