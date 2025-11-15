LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Sanju Samson leaves Rajasthan Royals to join Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026 in a blockbuster trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Frustration over player releases, batting position, and the chance to play under MS Dhoni drove the RR captain’s move.

Sanju Samson joins CSK for IPL 2026. (Photo: X/CSK, @IamSanjuSamson)
Sanju Samson joins CSK for IPL 2026. (Photo: X/CSK, @IamSanjuSamson)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 15, 2025 11:50:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

In one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history, Sanju Samson has officially left Rajasthan Royals (RR) to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The move, part of a blockbuster three-player trade, sees Samson moving to CSK for INR 18 crore, while RR receive Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran in return.

While the trade itself grabbed headlines, the bigger story lies in why Samson, the long-time face and captain of RR, decided to part ways with the franchise.

Seeds of Discontent: RR’s Decisions Ahead of IPL 2025

Samson’s departure was not sudden. Tensions grew over the last two seasons, starting with RR’s controversial release of star players. The exit of Jos Buttler, a key top-order partner, followed by the departures of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, left Samson frustrated. He felt sidelined as RR embarked on a rebuilding phase without giving enough weight to his opinions as captain.

Batting Position Disputes

Another key factor was Samson’s preferred batting role. He wanted to open the innings, but the management opted for a young top-order combination of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Injuries and strong performances by the replacements meant Samson was pushed down to No. 3, reducing his influence on the game and adding to his frustration with RR’s evolving team strategy.

CSK’s Offer: Stability, Clarity, and Dhoni Factor

Chennai Super Kings’ interest presented an irresistible opportunity. For Samson, CSK offered stability, a clear role, and a championship-winning environment. Most importantly, the chance to play under MS Dhoni, a player he has long admired, was a major draw. Dhoni’s mentorship and the prospect of joining a well-structured franchise convinced Samson that it was the right time for a fresh start.

The Trade Mechanics

Initially, both teams discussed a one-for-one swap between Samson and Jadeja, as both had the same INR 18 crore retention value. RR negotiated successfully to also acquire Sam Curran, purchased by CSK for INR 2.4 crore in the mega-auction, turning the deal into a blockbuster three-player trade. Post-trade, Ravindra Jadeja will earn INR 14 crore at RR, while Samson continues at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore at CSK.

Impact on IPL 2026

Samson’s move to CSK marks a new chapter in his IPL career, as he joins only the third franchise in his 177-match IPL journey. Meanwhile, RR gain experienced all-rounders Jadeja and Curran, strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. The trade highlights strategic reshuffling among top IPL teams, with several other moves this season including Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants and Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals.

Sanju Samson’s decision reflects a mix of personal ambition, professional growth, and the appeal of a structured, winning franchise, making his CSK switch one of the most talked-about moves ahead of IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskIPL 2026ipl retention 2026sanju samson

RELATED News

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test, First Seamer In 17 Years To…

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?
Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?
Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?
Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

QUICK LINKS