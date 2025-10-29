LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

Yuvraj Singh once revealed that he was the one who asked his parents to separate due to constant fights at home. The cricketer shared how growing up under his father, Yograj Singh’s pressure, was tough. Raised by his mother, Shabnam Singh, Yuvraj credits her for his strength and success.

Yuvraj Singh and Yograj Singh (PHOTO: Wiki Commons/ X)
Yuvraj Singh and Yograj Singh (PHOTO: Wiki Commons/ X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 29, 2025 15:26:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

6Yuvraj Singh, at the age of 15, asked his parents to get divorced. But why? The former Indian cricketer, in one of his earlier interviews, revealed shocking details of his parents marriage and how it affected him deeply. 

Before Yuvraj Singh became a cricket icon, his childhood was anything but easy. These days, he doesn’t hide it. In an old interview, Yuvraj talked about how he was actually the one who asked his parents to separate, after years of tension at home. He never really got along with his father Yograj Singh, and figured out pretty early that all the fighting was dragging everyone down, including himself.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Asked His Parents to Separate

Yograj had his own story: he played cricket for India before turning to acting, landing roles in both Punjabi and Hindi movies. But for Yuvraj, growing up in his father’s shadow wasn’t glamorous.

In a chat with Simi Garewal years back, he opened up about what it felt like to live with the pressure of his dad’s big ambitions. It was rough.

Yuvraj always speaks openly about his personal life. When it comes to his father, he’s blunt:

“He worked hard for his game, he was talented, but he was aggressive he did everything his own way. It was tough on him, and on us. He wanted me to be what he couldn’t, to play for India. That’s all he saw.”

Yograj Singh’s Strict Parenting and Yuvraj’s Painful Past

Family life changed after the split. Yuvraj’s mom, Shabnam Singh, raised him. He’s always grateful to her. “Only a mother can make those kinds of sacrifices,” he said. “I’m really thankful to have a mom like that.”

He doesn’t shy away from sharing that breaking up the family was his idea. “I was about 14 or 15. The atmosphere at home was just too much parents fighting all the time. It wasn’t good for me, and I was playing cricket then too. I told them they should just go their separate ways instead of making everyone miserable,” he said.

At 17, Yuvraj left with his mom. Yograj remarried and has two more kids now. Over the years, the gap between father and son only grew.

In an old chat with SMTV, Yograj admitted they don’t really have a relationship anymore, thanks to their different ideas about parenting. “The day Yuvi hands his children over to me, they’ll go through what he did. You can only forge gold in fire. No mercy, there’s only one way. That’s what they’re afraid of, and that’s why we’re not together,” Yograj said.

ALSO READ:  Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15latest sports newslatest viral newsYograj Singhyuvraj singh

RELATED News

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: Drunk Man Feeds ‘Desi’ Alcohol To A Tiger, But Is It Real Or AI? Here’s The Truth

What Will Happen If India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain?

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Issues 2,100 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary

‘Allah Hu Akbar’: Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Ever Wonder Why Cyclones Always Head for Land? Here’s the Real Reason

Don Lee Joins Prabhas In ‘Spirit’: Sandeep Vanga Sets Up The Biggest Antagonist Face-Off In Indian Cinema

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Spy Camera Filming Women Found In Panvel Farmhouse Washroom

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

Lokah Chapter 1 Falls Short Of Mohanlal’s Empuraan In THIS Major Box Office Benchmark

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’
Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’
Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’
Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

QUICK LINKS