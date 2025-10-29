Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

6Yuvraj Singh, at the age of 15, asked his parents to get divorced. But why? The former Indian cricketer, in one of his earlier interviews, revealed shocking details of his parents marriage and how it affected him deeply.

Before Yuvraj Singh became a cricket icon, his childhood was anything but easy. These days, he doesn’t hide it. In an old interview, Yuvraj talked about how he was actually the one who asked his parents to separate, after years of tension at home. He never really got along with his father Yograj Singh, and figured out pretty early that all the fighting was dragging everyone down, including himself.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals He Asked His Parents to Separate

Yograj had his own story: he played cricket for India before turning to acting, landing roles in both Punjabi and Hindi movies. But for Yuvraj, growing up in his father’s shadow wasn’t glamorous.

In a chat with Simi Garewal years back, he opened up about what it felt like to live with the pressure of his dad’s big ambitions. It was rough.

Yuvraj always speaks openly about his personal life. When it comes to his father, he’s blunt:

“He worked hard for his game, he was talented, but he was aggressive he did everything his own way. It was tough on him, and on us. He wanted me to be what he couldn’t, to play for India. That’s all he saw.”

Yograj Singh’s Strict Parenting and Yuvraj’s Painful Past

Family life changed after the split. Yuvraj’s mom, Shabnam Singh, raised him. He’s always grateful to her. “Only a mother can make those kinds of sacrifices,” he said. “I’m really thankful to have a mom like that.”

He doesn’t shy away from sharing that breaking up the family was his idea. “I was about 14 or 15. The atmosphere at home was just too much parents fighting all the time. It wasn’t good for me, and I was playing cricket then too. I told them they should just go their separate ways instead of making everyone miserable,” he said.

At 17, Yuvraj left with his mom. Yograj remarried and has two more kids now. Over the years, the gap between father and son only grew.

In an old chat with SMTV, Yograj admitted they don’t really have a relationship anymore, thanks to their different ideas about parenting. “The day Yuvi hands his children over to me, they’ll go through what he did. You can only forge gold in fire. No mercy, there’s only one way. That’s what they’re afraid of, and that’s why we’re not together,” Yograj said.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill