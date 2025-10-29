LIVE TV
Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma has also made a great history as he has been ranked No. 1 battery in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI ranking first in his career and at the age of 38 years and 182 days.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 29, 2025 13:42:06 IST

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma has also made a great history as he has been ranked No. 1 battery in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI ranking first in his career and at the age of 38 years and 182 days. He substituted his own team and the existing team captain of India Shubman Gill, and shifted two positions to first place.

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter

This has been realized on the shoulders of a brilliant performance against Australia national cricket team and Rohit having made 202 in the three match ODI series and this time round with an average of 101 and much needed unbeaten 100 in the final match that India won the series. The change shows both the timeless rank of Rohit and the standard of the Indian batting team and other members such as Virat Kohli (6th with 725 points) and Shreyas Iyer (9 th in the latest update) are also making tremendous gains.

Rohit Sharma Dethrones Shubman Gill

The fact that Rohit has succeeded is even more notable as it has happened at a time when his future and career in the international scene was being debated. He has climbed to the top of the rank showing that experience and hunger remain key ingredients to success in the top rank.  Being the oldest Indian cricketer to occupy the first position in the batting in ODI Rohit not only leaves a mark on his part but also sends a message that form, perseverance and flexibility are not dead yet. 

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 1:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS