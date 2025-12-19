LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

Kapil Dev believes Gautam Gambhir isn’t suited to traditional coaching, calling him a manager instead. Modern cricket demands leaders who handle egos, motivate players, and build mental strength rather than teaching skills, making Gambhir ideal for team management, not coaching.

Why Kapil Dev Says Gautam Gambhir Can Never Be a Coach (Pc: IMDB/ X)
Why Kapil Dev Says Gautam Gambhir Can Never Be a Coach (Pc: IMDB/ X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 19, 2025 11:24:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

In the high-pressure cauldron of Indian cricket, the head coach appointment is generally considered a messiah’s coming. However, a statement from legendary captain Kapil Dev recently stirred the cricketing world, revealing that Gautam Gambhir “can never be a coach.”

You Might Be Interested In

This might sound like a strong rejection, but on the contrary, it is a very deep comment about the transformation of international sports. Kapil Dev maintains that the traditional definition of coaching at the highest level teaching technical basics is out of date. Rather, he sees Gambhir as a high-stakes manager rather than an instructor.

Kapil Dev Modern Management Dynamics

Kapil Dev’s main point is that the top-class cricketers have already got their high-quality skills in perfect condition. He once posed this question to Gambhir: how could he “coach” a specialist leg-spinner or a seasoned wicketkeeper on the mechanics of their craft? to the very question of the legend. For him, the head coach’s role has transformed from teaching the players the skills to managing their minds.

He places the same value on Gambhir as a person who can organize and motivate, but not as a fixer of a veteran’s batting stance. According to Kapil, referring to Gambhir as a “coach” is incorrect since the contemporary game actually demands a leader who could handle the intricate egos and stresses of a national team.

Kapil Dev Player Psychological Comfort

The Haryana Hurricane makes it clear that the main responsibility of a modern leader is to create a secure atmosphere. According to Kapil Dev, although Gambhir is often referred to as “temperamental” and aggressive, his main job should be to provide “comfort” to players with form issues. He argues that a leader should not only rejoice with the centurions but should also raise the spirits of the players who are out of form.

By declaring Gambhir a manager, Kapil is suggesting that the success of the team will rely on Gambhir’s talent to unite the team and build their mental strength, thus acting as a barrier for the players instead of a teacher in a classroom setting.

Also Read: ‘Support Shouldn’t Be Selective’: Sandesh Jhingan On India’s Football Fan Divide Amid Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-13Indian cricket coachkapil dev

RELATED News

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: Star Cricketer Drops Significant Weight, Doctors Prescribe Rest – Report

EXCLUSIVE | ‘The way he guided the team and…’: Domestic Star Virat Singh Showers Praise On Captain Ishan Kishan After Jharkhand Crowned SMAT Champions

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

LATEST NEWS

SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo to Be Held at Sarsana, Surat

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Friday Amid Global Central Bank Moves Boost Sentiment, Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Why Bank Of Japan Raised Interest Rates To A Record High And How It Impacts Markets And Inflation

‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!
Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!
Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!
Why Does Kapil Dev Believe Gautam Gambhir Can Never Ever Be A Coach? Shocking Reason Inside!

QUICK LINKS