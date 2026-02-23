LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WI vs ZIM Super 8, T20 WC 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Fastest T20 World Cup Fifty For West Indies — Fans Go Wild

WI vs ZIM Super 8, T20 WC 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Fastest T20 World Cup Fifty For West Indies — Fans Go Wild

Shimron Hetmyer smashed the fastest T20 World Cup fifty for West Indies during the WI vs ZIM Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2026, sparking huge fan reactions.

WI vs ZIM Super 8, T20 WC 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Fastest T20 World Cup Fifty For West Indies — Fans Go Wild | Image Source - AFP
Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 23, 2026 21:49:23 IST

WI vs ZIM Super 8, T20 WC 2026: It rained fours and sixes at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, as West Indies’ star batter Shimron Hetmyer put his power-batting on display. During the Super 8 clash between Zimbabwe and West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer scripted history as he registered the fastest half-century for a Caribbean batter in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Shimron Hetmyer slams the fastest T20 World Cup half-century for WI 

Asked to bat first, Shimron Hetmyer walked out with all guns blazing and smashed the Zimbabwe bowlers to all the corners of the ground. He played an incredible knock of 85 runs against Zimbabwe and took the bowlers to cleaners, smashing them for 7 fours and 7 sixes.

Shimron walked out after the dismissal of Brandon King, who departed early after scoring just 9 runs. Shimron then joined hands with Shai Hope and formed a brilliant partnership with him. Together, they added a quick-fire 37-run stand to steady the ship for the Windies. Shai Hope failed to score big as he was dismissed after playing 12 balls. On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer went crazy in the next few overs as he hammered the Zimbabwe spinners for fours and sixes. He quickly reached the 50-run milestone off just 19 balls.

During his knock, Shimron Hetmyer got lucky not once but twice, as he was dropped on two instances. However, he didn’t let the pressure get to his head and played a powerful knock. 

According to Cricbuzz, Shimron’s 19-ball fifty is now the fastest for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history. It has to be noted that he also held the previous record (off 22 balls against Scotland at Eden Gardens).

Check out how fans reacted to Shimron Hetmyer’s record-breaking knock:

Career-best T20I score

Earlier in the innings, Shimron Hetmyer crossed 1,500 runs in T20 internationals, becoming the 11th West Indies batter to achieve the milestone.

He scored his ninth T20I fifty in the match and now has 1,564 runs in 70 innings, averaging 24.82 with a strike rate of 138.89. His knock of 85 against Zimbabwe is his highest score in T20Is.

Third half-century by Shimron in T20 WC

A key power-hitter for the West Indies, Hetmyer also brought up his third half-century in T20 World Cup history. In 10 T20 World Cup matches, he has scored 346 runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.71.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 9:49 PM IST
