Will India Play Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BCCI’s ACC Meeting Attendance Sparks Hope

The 2025 Asia Cup has been hanging by a thread, mostly due to the worsening ties between India and Pakistan after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack and India’s strong military response in Operation Sindoor. But now, there’s a twist. The BCCI has made a move that could change things.

BCCI Joins ACC Meeting Virtually, Keeping Asia Cup 2025 Alive

After weeks of silence, the BCCI has agreed to be part of the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting — but virtually. The meeting, hosted in Dhaka and led by PCB chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, had been a touchy subject for India until now.

The Indian board had initially warned it might boycott the meeting altogether. Their main concern? Political tensions and discomfort with Naqvi chairing the discussions. But with the Asia Cup venue still undecided, India didn’t want to be left out of the conversation entirely.

The BCCI will be represented online by its vice-president Rajeev Shukla. “Since the venue with regards to Asia Cup needs to be zeroed in on, BCCI decided to attend the meeting virtually,” an ACC official told PTI.

Asia Cup 2025 Hosting: UAE and Sri Lanka in the Picture

With India not looking to host the tournament at home and unwilling to tour Bangladesh, neutral venues are back on the table. UAE seems to be the top choice again, with its familiar stadiums in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi offering a safe, neutral alternative.

Sri Lanka is also being considered, especially since India has made it clear that they won’t be traveling to Bangladesh amid ongoing political instability. The BCCI had already paused its Bangladesh tour in August because of these concerns.

No final decision has been made, but the pressure to confirm a host is mounting fast.

ACC Meeting Almost Collapsed Without India’s Presence

Things nearly came to a halt. Along with India, both the Afghanistan Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket were also on the fence about joining the meeting. If all three full-member Test nations had skipped it, the ACC wouldn’t have had the quorum to go ahead.

Fortunately, with BCCI stepping in at the last minute, the meeting will now move forward. Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi has already reached Dhaka, and other member board officials are also present. The meeting now has enough weight to make key calls, including the all-important venue.

Bangladesh’s Role Is Just to Host, Says BCB Official

Despite the political noise, Bangladesh is not getting involved in the bigger drama. Their role is strictly logistical, as confirmed by a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board who didn’t want to be named.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board is merely a facilitator for the meeting. We are only providing logistical support for the meeting. We have kept a liaison officer who is co-ordinating with representatives of member nations, arranging for their travel and stay,” the source said.

With the BCCI now back in the mix, the fate of the Asia Cup 2025 — and possibly a high-voltage India vs Pakistan game — could be decided sooner than we think.

