Home > Sports > Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first, but short work by the Australian bowlers had left India at 25/3. The rain has now come down to relieve pressure on the Indian players and slow down Australia's momentum.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 19, 2025 13:58:36 IST

Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

Rain made a mess of the first ODI between India and Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, 2025, which raises grave concerns as to whether the innings, or even the full match, will be completed.

Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

AccuWeather stated to expect a 70% chance of rain in Perth’s morning with 25% by the afternoon. Irrespective of that prediction, rain lasted longer than expected and seemed to create unpredictable stoppages in play. The first interruption caused a loss of play time, and the match was then reduced to 49 overs each, with more stoppages and speculation of a further loss of overs. Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first, but short work by the Australian bowlers had left India at 25/3. The rain has now come down to relieve pressure on the Indian players and slow down Australia’s momentum.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Gets To Halt

The rain is still there and it is not certain whether the match will finish in time. The match must finish by 8 PM local time, and weather will be a considerable factor as to whether play can be resumed and reach its conclusion.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 1:58 PM IST
Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

