Will Virat Kohli Play the 2027 ODI World Cup? Key Questions Ahead After India vs Australia ODIs

Before the start of India vs Australia 1st ODI Series, Virat Kohli had a candid conversation with commentators Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri, where he was asked whether he would be playing the 2027 World Cup or not, to that Virat Kohli replied that he wishes to get into the squad of Indian Team.

The 36 year old, who is currently focusing only on the ODI format, emphasized both his physical and mental state by saying that retirement was not an option for him at this moment. Kohli also shared his love for playing in Australia and how facing hard conditions is when he loves a combative mind would likely approach. He shared his appreciation and sentiments for his time Down Under when pitches played differently and the expectations felt layered every time he was on the field, With the expectation of producing pressure to come out every time he played his best. Indications of using long term players in respect to India’s master plan for the next World Cup are yet to be determined, selectors like Ajit Agarkar and others have echoed that although senior players in their mind, no player can be guaranteed a player in the side; form and fitness will be key indicators of availability. Virat Kohli said that even though he is not focused on Test and T20I formats, he is proud and happy to carry on playing cricket.

As India transitions, while younger players are breaking through and older players are sticking around Kohli’s commitment to 2027 sends a solid message. It provides clarity in relation to uncertainties regarding his future and allows the team management to plan ahead. Whether he will continue to be a focal point or take on the role of a mentor will remain to be seen but for now, Kohli’s commitment to one more World Cup is clear.

