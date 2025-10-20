‘Looks Like Virat Kohli Is Still Haunted By..’ Former Indian Cricketer’s Honest Take On India vs Australia 1st ODI

Irfan Pathan, a former cricketer for India, has raised a warning about Virat Kohli’s evident, ongoing issues in Australia, even feeling like the colourful batter’s BGT horrors were fleeting through ODI 1 against the Australian national cricket team.

Virat Kohli In India vs Australia 1st ODI

With India’s top order falling apart in a challenging time, and in some poor form, Kohli getting a duck, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill getting 8 and 10 runs there was only concern for Pathan. Now, we get to see if this type of performance continues through the ODI series and after he has regressed technically and psychologically. Pathan pointed to the overcast and seaming conditions in Perth as a ‘reincarnation of some of Kohli’s older challenges,’ which was comparably to how Kohli struggled for form through the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) earlier this year. Pathan’s issues concerned Kohli’s footwork, decision, making, and the way he played in moving conditions all of which cued back to previous tours of Australia where he struggled in these exact areas. This regression only gives more questions about Kohli’s ability to play conditions away from home. The series has already begun.

Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODIs

Kohli’s comeback to the ODI team after a long absence is the main reason this criticism came in at just the right time. Although fans and critics were looking forward to a revival of Kohli, he was caught off guard in Perth, which only made his fitness and form all the more scrutinized. The story goes that unless Kohli makes a quick comeback both in terms of technique and mindset he will have to face the real threat of losing his legacy and India’s batting stability. The series is moving on and it remains to be seen whether Kohli will be able to deal with the doubters and reclaim his former power on the road.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be In The Team? Check India’s Probable Playing XI