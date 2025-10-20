India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be In The Team? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

India’s first game in the 3 ODI series against the Australia national cricket team ended poorly, with the visitors bowled out for 136 in a 26 over match cut short by rain, with Australia easily making the DLS adjusted target of 131. Following the disappointing performance highlighted by a top order collapse and no wicket taking ability from the bowlers, the team management is now exploring the possibility of two changes for the second ODI match in Adelaide.

Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Be In The Team Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

The first allegedly proposed change is Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Harshit Rana. Rana bowled four overs for 27 runs, displaying little threat, but a bit of colour in the first few overs. Due to the pitch conditions in Adelaide that often provide spinners useful assistance, bringing in Kuldeep gives India the chance of followup differentials and a wicket taker in the middle overs. The second possible change is possibly Yashasvi Jaiswal for Washington Sundar’s spot, to strengthen batting depth and aggression in the first half of the order. Everything else is just the same, right through the batting order, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer.

Check India’s Probable Playing XI For India vs Australia 2nd ODI

These changes reflect India’s attempt to address shortcomings pertinent to the situation exposed in Perth, a top order that collapsed under pressure, and a bowling attack which provided little threat. Kuldeep’s reentry indicates that India is pledging to a real wicket taking option instead of simply batting depth, meanwhile, giving Jaiswal a chance reflects the sense of grooming for other formats and later situations. India finds itself in a must win match to restore equity in the series, and these changes reflects a push towards more flexibility and match relevant planning.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can Team India Still Make It To The Semi Finals After England And India’s Clash